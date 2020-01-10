FESTIVALS
Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race
•Jan. 22-25
•Joseph, Enterprise, Fergi Ski Area
Free, except Saturday night banquet ($20/adults, $12/volunteers $9/ages 5-12) People can watch races, which include the Iditarod & Yukon Quest qualifiers; meet-and-greet with mushers at vet checks; Race Central and Kids’ Corner.
Melonville Comedy Festival
•Friday, Jan. 24; 8 p.m.
•EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston
www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com
$35/advance, $40/door, $300/table for 10. Features headliner James Johann, featured comedian Travis Nelson and emcee Jeremiah Coughlan. (541-567-5180).
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 8; 6-9 p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
$20/person. DJ music, dancing, prize drawings, hors d’oeuvres and a posed portrait. For fathers and their daughters in kindergarten through eighth grade. Register by Jan. 24 or until sold-out (541-276-8100).
Daddy Daughter Dance
•Saturday, Feb. 15; 6-8:30 p.m.
•Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road
$30/couple; $10/additional daughters (tickets available soon). For dads and their daughters ages 3 and up. Includes DJ music, snacks, portraits and craft project to make a photo frame. (541-616-1050).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Watercolor Views in Different Hues”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the works of seven watercolor artists from eastern Washington. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Feb. 6.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features Johanna Stoberock, who teaches at Whitman College. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members (see brief, this page).
MUSIC
Groove City
•Saturday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Beauty Queen
•Tuesday, Jan. 14; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. LA-based musician Katie Iannitello offers vocals, synth and guitars with a rotating cast of characters on everything else.
Toast
•Friday, Jan. 17; 7 p.m
•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
$25/general admission. The Utah-based tribute group plays the hits of Bread, a ‘70s soft rock band (www.toasttribute.com).
Joe Slick Band
•Friday, Jan. 17; Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul and rock.
James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 p.m.
•hq, 112 Depot St., La Grande
$5. The all-ages show will feature the Pendleton-based band performing a set featuring songs from The Cars (see story this page).
Martin Luther King Jr. Musical Tribute
•Monday, Jan. 20; 6 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Featuring a variety of local artists performing songs from the Civil Rights Movement.
The Phoenix
•Friday, Jan. 24; Saturday, Jan. 25; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Trivia w/Two Dads Tipsy Trivia
•Thursday, Jan. 23; 6-8 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. Teams of five compete. (541-314-8720).
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Jan. 16: Harry Riley, Ryan McComb; Jan. 23: Marc Yaffee, Vanessa Dawn
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Godspell” auditions
•Saturday, Jan. 11; 1 p.m.
•Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla
Free. The play has roles for 10 actors. Those auditioning should have a basic understanding of the musical. People should be prepared to sing at least one song from the show (a list is available on website). The production will be presented on weekends March 27 through April 18. (kevin.loomer@wwcc.edu or 509-240-0125).
Dancing with the Hermiston Stars
•Saturday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m.
•Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org
$20/advance, $25/door, $10/students. Features Bennett Christianson, Maria Faaeteete, Shawn Lockwood, Kimberly Nevil, Nazario Rivera and Scott Stanton.
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Jan. 18; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Dolittle” with lights up a little and volume down.
