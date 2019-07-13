FESTIVALS
Athena Caledonian Games
•July 12-14
•Athena City Park
Free admission. Features Scottish athletic competitions, live entertainment, music and dancing highlighting the Scottish tradition.
OK Theatre 100th birthday celebration
•Saturday, July 13; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
•in/around theater, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise
$25/person, $50/family pass. Mardi Gras theme celebration features food, movies and live music with headliner Jon Cleary.
Cool Rides Car Show
•Saturday, July 13, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
•McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston
www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com
Free/spectators, $25/vehicle entries. Organized by the Hermiston Classics Car Club, register from 7-10:30 a.m. Includes live music, raffles, vendors and awards around 1:30 p.m.
Spudfest
•Saturday, July 13; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Downtown Hermiston
www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown
Free admission. Formerly Hermiston Funfest, offers live entertainment, food and more than 50 vendors. (Also, Rotary Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m.).
Brews by the Blues Festival
•Saturday, July 20; 1-9 p.m.
•Orchard Park, 1410 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater
$20/presale, $25/gate, $5/designated drivers. Includes tasting glass and five drink tokens. Local food trucks skōSH and La Familiar will be onsite. Live music Debra Arlyn & The Goodness (2-4 p.m.) and Whiskey Creek Band (6-9 p.m.)
Summer Chute Out II
•Saturday, July 20; 3 p.m., gates open
•Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
https://pendletonroundup.ticketforce.com
$20/adults, $6/ages 11-17, $15/first responders, $30/box seats, +$5/additional gate prices. Features music, booths, food, beer garden and Outlaw Pro/Am Flat Track Race; main event at 7 p.m.
Pendleton Food Truck Night
•Saturday, July 27; 4-9 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free admission. Food trucks, live music, beer garden, kid-friendly activities.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
David Webber
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Photography exhibit. Runs through July 27.
"Nez Perce Music: A Historical Sketch"
•Monday-Saturday;10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Features historic photos of the Plateau People. Plateau Indian artists invited to display/sell artwork. Runs through July 30.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists. Runs through Oct. 19.
Crow's Shadow Monothon Gala & Art Auction
•Saturday, July 27; 6-9 p.m.
•The Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla
$50. Features the works of participating Monothon printmaking artists, wine and food. (541-276-3954).
MUSIC
Sway
•Saturday, July 13; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Music in the Park-Dakota Brown
•Sunday, July 14; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
•Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St.
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry. Inclement weather venue: Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St.
Music in the Parks-Martin Gerschwitz
•Monday, July 15; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free. Former Iron Butterfly musician plays across multiple genres. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Sama Dams
•Tuesday, July 16; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Sam and Lisa Adams and bandmates offer up rhythmic jazz and indie rock.
Jill Cohn
•Thursday, July 18; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Raised in a small Eastern Washington town, the songstress has 12 independent releases, including her latest, “Balanced on the Rail.”
Northwest Country Nights
•Friday, July 19; 5-10 p.m. No cover.
•Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 255 S.. First Place, Hermiston
$7/advance, $10/door Features Brewers Grade Band with Cory Peterson & Dallin Puzey.
Live from the Leslie
•Friday, July 19; 8 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$10/advance, $12/door. Features Ural Thomas and the Pain performing R&B and soul. Opening set by La Grande's Smith Union Soul.
Sons of Nashville
•Friday, July 19; Saturday, July 20; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Music in the Parks-Cruise Control
•Monday, July 22; 7 p.m.
•Boardman Marina Park
Free. Performs rock, pop and country from the 1950s through the 1980s. Food available for purchase.
Wednesdays in the Park
•Wednesday, July 24; 6-8 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Will West & The Friendly Strangers (folk band from Portland). Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Concert After Party
•Saturday, July 13; late night
•Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
No cover. After Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, head over to the Outdoor Party Pit with DJ Sovern-T. (541-276-5531).
Jenga Tournament
•Saturday, July 20; 3 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. Two-person teams (541-314-8720).
Beers and Bingo
•Saturday, July 20; 6-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. New games, new friends, new beers and new prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. July 18: Jynx Jenkins, Marc Yaffee; July 25: E. K. Kepo’o, Todd Johnson
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. July 17-18: “The Grinch,” July 24-25: “Madagascar.”
Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton
Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, cancellations posted by 6 p.m. at park and Pendleton Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. July 12: no movie; July 19: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” July 26: “Black Panther.”
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, July 18; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features headliner Apricot A. Irving, an Oregon Book Award winner. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
Hermiston Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston
Free. Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks. July 26: “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” Aug. 2: “Aquaman.”
HOT TICKETS
•Live from the Leslie: (Ural Thomas and the Pain) July 19, The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($10-$12) via www.brownpapertickets.com
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (21+ July 26, $49-$139), En Vogue featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! (Ages 18+ July 27, $39-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.