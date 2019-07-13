FESTIVALS

Athena Caledonian Games

•July 12-14

•Athena City Park

www.athenacaledonian.org

Free admission. Features Scottish athletic competitions, live entertainment, music and dancing highlighting the Scottish tradition.

OK Theatre 100th birthday celebration

•Saturday, July 13; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

•in/around theater, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise

www.theoldok.com

$25/person, $50/family pass. Mardi Gras theme celebration features food,  movies and live music with headliner Jon Cleary.

Cool Rides Car Show

•Saturday, July 13, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

•McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston

www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com

Free/spectators, $25/vehicle entries. Organized by the Hermiston Classics Car Club, register from 7-10:30 a.m. Includes live music, raffles, vendors and awards around 1:30 p.m.

Spudfest

•Saturday, July 13; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

•Downtown Hermiston

www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown

Free admission. Formerly Hermiston Funfest, offers live entertainment, food and more than 50 vendors. (Also, Rotary Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m.).

Brews by the Blues Festival

•Saturday, July 20; 1-9 p.m.

•Orchard Park, 1410 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater

www.mfchamber.com

$20/presale, $25/gate, $5/designated drivers. Includes tasting glass and five drink tokens. Local food trucks skōSH and La Familiar will be onsite. Live music Debra Arlyn & The Goodness (2-4 p.m.) and Whiskey Creek Band (6-9 p.m.)

Summer Chute Out II

•Saturday, July 20; 3 p.m., gates open

•Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.

https://pendletonroundup.ticketforce.com

$20/adults, $6/ages 11-17, $15/first responders, $30/box seats, +$5/additional gate prices. Features music, booths, food, beer garden and Outlaw Pro/Am Flat Track Race; main event at 7 p.m.

Pendleton Food Truck Night

•Saturday, July 27; 4-9 p.m.

•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton

www.thependletonrecord.com

Free admission. Food trucks, live music, beer garden, kid-friendly activities.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

David Webber

•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Photography exhibit. Runs through July 27.

"Nez Perce Music: A Historical Sketch"

•Monday-Saturday;10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph

www.josephy.org

Free. Features historic photos of the Plateau People. Plateau Indian artists invited to display/sell artwork. Runs through July 30.

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”

•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists. Runs through Oct. 19.

Crow's Shadow Monothon Gala & Art Auction

•Saturday, July 27; 6-9 p.m.

•The Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla

www.crowsshadow.org/monothon

$50. Features the works of participating Monothon printmaking artists, wine and food. (541-276-3954).

MUSIC

Sway

•Saturday, July 13; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Music in the Park-Dakota Brown

•Sunday, July 14; 5:30-7:30 p.m.

•Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St.

Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry. Inclement weather venue: Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St.

Music in the Parks-Martin Gerschwitz

•Monday, July 15; 7 p.m.

•Irrigon Marina Park

Free. Former Iron Butterfly musician plays across multiple genres. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Sama Dams

•Tuesday, July 16; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Sam and Lisa Adams and bandmates offer up rhythmic jazz and indie rock.

Jill Cohn

•Thursday, July 18; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Raised in a small Eastern Washington town, the songstress has 12 independent releases, including her latest, “Balanced on the Rail.”

Northwest Country Nights

•Friday, July 19; 5-10 p.m. No cover.

•Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 255 S.. First Place, Hermiston

www.eventbrite.com

$7/advance, $10/door Features Brewers Grade Band with Cory Peterson & Dallin Puzey.

Live from the Leslie

•Friday, July 19; 8 p.m.

•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton

www.brownpapertickets.com

$10/advance, $12/door. Features Ural Thomas and the Pain performing R&B and soul. Opening set by La Grande's Smith Union Soul.

Sons of Nashville

•Friday, July 19; Saturday, July 20; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Music in the Parks-Cruise Control

•Monday, July 22; 7 p.m.

•Boardman Marina Park

Free. Performs rock, pop and country from the 1950s through the 1980s. Food available for purchase.

Wednesdays in the Park

•Wednesday, July 24; 6-8 p.m.

•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton

www.pendletonparksandrec.com

Free. Will West & The Friendly Strangers (folk band from Portland). Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.

NIGHT LIFE

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Concert After Party

•Saturday, July 13; late night

•Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton

No cover. After Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, head over to the Outdoor Party Pit with DJ Sovern-T. (541-276-5531).

Jenga Tournament

•Saturday, July 20; 3 p.m.

•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman

No cover. Two-person teams (541-314-8720).

Beers and Bingo

•Saturday, July 20; 6-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. New games, new friends, new beers and new prizes.

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Jam

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. July 18: Jynx Jenkins, Marc Yaffee; July 25: E. K. Kepo’o, Todd Johnson

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

Free Summer Movies for Kids!

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.

•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane

www.facebook.com

Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. July 17-18: “The Grinch,” July 24-25: “Madagascar.”

Movies in the Park

•Fridays; dusk

•Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton

www.pendletonparksandrec.com

Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, cancellations posted by 6 p.m. at park and Pendleton Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. July 12: no movie; July 19: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” July 26: “Black Panther.”

First Draft Writers’ Series

•Thursday, July 18; 7 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features headliner Apricot A. Irving, an Oregon Book Award winner. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.

Hermiston Movies in the Park

•Fridays; dusk

•McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston

www.hermistonrecreation.com

Free. Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks. July 26: “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” Aug. 2: “Aquaman.” 

HOT TICKETS

Live from the Leslie: (Ural Thomas and the Pain) July 19, The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($10-$12) via www.brownpapertickets.com

Wildhorse concertsPaquita la del Barrio (21+ July 26, $49-$139), En Vogue featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! (Ages 18+ July 27, $39-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com

Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).

Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org

Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com

 

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

