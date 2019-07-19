FESTIVALS
Brews by the Blues Festival
•Saturday, July 20; 1-9 p.m.
•Orchard Park, 1410 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater
$20/presale, $25/gate, $5/designated drivers, $3/upgrade to pounder glass. Admission includes event tasting glass and five drink tokens. Local food trucks skōSH and La Familiar will be onsite.
Live music includes Debra Arlyn & The Goodness (2-4 p.m.) and Whiskey Creek Band (6-9 p.m.)
Summer Chute Out II
•Saturday, July 20; 3 p.m., gates open
•Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
https://pendletonroundup.ticketforce.com
$20/adults, $6/ages 11-17, $15/first responders, $30/box seats, +$5/additional gate prices. Features music, booths, food, beer garden and Outlaw Pro/Am Flat Track Race; main event at 7 p.m.
Irrigon Watermelon Festival
•Saturday, July 27; 6:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free admission. Breakfast (6:30-10 a.m.), parade (10 a.m.), park activities, including food and vendor booths, live entertainment, raffles, car & motorcycle show and lots of watermelon.
Pendleton Food Truck Night
•Saturday, July 27; 4-9 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free admission. Features food trucks ($), live music, beer garden ($), kid-friendly activities, including bouncy houses.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
David Webber
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the photography of Webber, an assistant professor of New Media at the University of Central Oklahoma. Runs through July 27.
"Nez Perce Music: A Historical Sketch"
•Monday-Saturday;10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Features historic photos of the Plateau People. During the exhibit, Plateau Indian artists are invited to display and sell artwork. Runs through July 30.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
Crow's Shadow Monothon Gala & Art Auction
•Saturday, July 27; 6-9 p.m.
•The Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla
$50. Features the works of participating Monothon printmaking artists, wine and food. (541-276-3954).
MUSIC
Sons of Nashville
•Saturday, July 20; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Music in the Parks-Cruise Control
•Monday, July 22; 7 p.m.
•Boardman Marina Park
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy rock, pop and country from the 1950s through the 1980s. Food available for purchase.
Wednesdays in the Park
•Wednesday, July 24; 6-8 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Will West & The Friendly Strangers (folk band from Portland). Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Merit Parcel
•Thursday, July 25; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Northern California band offers folky-punk sound. (541-246-6772).
Music in the Parks-Fonozis
•Monday, July 29; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free. Features a Latino band from Yakima. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Solo Summer Stampede
•Tuesday, July 30; 6-9 p.m. No cover.
•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Sunny Ledfurd presents a storyteller’s type of atmosphere full of acoustic guitar, songs and beats.
Wednesdays in the Park
•Wednesday, July 31; 6-8 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Lauren Morrow (Americana group from Nashville). Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the family-friendly shows. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
The Graduates
•Thursday, Aug. 1; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. A Simon & Garfunkel covers project featuring Paul Langer and Michael Trew.
NIGHT LIFE
Jenga Tournament
•Saturday, July 20; 3 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. Two-person teams (541-314-8720).
Beers and Bingo
•Saturday, July 20; 6-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. New games, new friends, new beers and new prizes.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Ales for ALS
•Saturday, July 27; 4-7 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. Unveiling of the 2019 Ales for ALS brew. Proceeds from sales benefit the ALS Therapy Development Institute. (541-314-8720).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Aug. 1; 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from Purple Star Winery.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. July 25: E. K. Kepo’o, Todd Johnson
Karoake
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. July 24-25: “Madagascar,” July 31-Aug. 1: “Charlotte’s Web 2006”
Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton
Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, cancellations posted by 6 p.m. at park and Pendleton Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. July 26: “Black Panther,” Aug. 2: “Jusassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
Hermiston Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston
Free. Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks. July 26: “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” Aug. 2: “Aquaman,” Aug. 9: “Smallfoot.”
HOT TICKETS
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (21+ July 26, $49-$139), En Vogue featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! (Ages 18+ July 27, $39-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Live from the Leslie: (Pure Bathing Culture) Aug. 10, The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($10-$12) via www.brownpapertickets.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
