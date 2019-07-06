FESTIVALS
Wildhorse Pow Wow
•Saturday, July 6; 1 p.m.; Sunday, July 7; 1 p.m.
•Wildhorse Resort & Casino grass arena, off Highway 331, Mission
Free. In its 25th year, the event begins with grand entry each day, followed by dancing and drumming contests. In addition, there are food and artisan vendors.
Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival
•July 5-7
•Wheeler County Courthouse, Fossil
www.wheelercountybluegrass.org
Free admission. Enjoy a variety of musical acts, parade, Fossil Cruise-In, open mic and more. People encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Also, dry camping available and RV parking at the fairgrounds.
Athena Caledonian Games
•July 12-14
•Athena City Park
Free admission. Features Scottish athletic competitions, live entertainment, music and dancing highlighting the Scottish tradition.
OK Theatre 100th birthday celebration
•Friday, July 12; 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, July 13; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
•in/around theater, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise
$50/Friday dinner/show (must be purchased by July 1); $25/Saturday or $50/family pass. Mardi Gras theme celebration features food, melodrama, movies, live music, with headliner Jon Cleary.
Cool Rides Car Show
•Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 13, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
•McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston
www.hermistonclassicscarclub.com
Free/spectators, $25/vehicle entries; $5/poker run. Organized by the Hermiston Classics Car Club, the event revs up Friday night with a poker run and dinner. Registration for Saturday’s show from 7-10:30 a.m. Includes live music, raffles, vendors and awards around 1:30 p.m.
Spudfest
•Saturday, July 13
•Downtown Hermiston
www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown
Free admission. Formerly Hermiston Funfest, offers entertainment, food and vendors.
Summer Chute Out II
•Saturday, July 20; 3 p.m., gates open
•Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
https://pendletonroundup.ticketforce.com
$20/adults, $6/ages 11-17, $15/first responders, $30/box seats, +$5/additional gate prices. Features music, booths, food, beer garden and Outlaw Pro/Am Flat Track Race; main event at 7 p.m.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
David Webber
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the photography of Webber, an assistant professor of New Media at the University of Central Oklahoma. Runs through July 27.
”Nez Perce Music: A Historical Sketch”
•Monday-Saturday;10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Features historic photos of the Plateau People. During the exhibit, Plateau Indian artists are invited to display and sell artwork. Runs through July 30.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
Crow’s Shadow Monothon Gala & Art Auction
•Saturday, July 27; 6-9 p.m.
•The Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla
$50. Features the works of participating Monothon printmaking artists, wine and food. (541-276-3954).
MUSIC
Brass Fire
•Saturday, July 6; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion Inn, Pendleton
Free, no cover. Regional brass ensemble performs across a variety of genres.
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, July 6; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin hits from 1974.
Brohamm
•Saturday, July 6; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Music in the Parks — Brady Goss
•Monday, July 8; 7 p.m.
•Boardman Marina Park
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the former Wallowa County resident who is a wizard on the keyboards. Food available for purchase.
Sway
•Friday, July 12; Saturday, July 13; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Music in the Park — Dakota Brown
•Sunday, July 14; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
•Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St.
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry. In case of inclement weather, event at Heppner Elementary School.
Music in the Parks — Martin Gerschwitz
•Monday, July 15; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free. Features the former Iron Butterfly musician, a multi-instrumentalist who plays across multiple genres. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Sama Dams
•Tuesday, July 16; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Sam and Lisa Adams and bandmates offer up rhythmic jazz and indie rock.
Jill Cohn
•Thursday, July 18; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Raised in a small Eastern Washington town, the songstress has 12 independent releases, including her latest, “Balanced on the Rail.”
Live from the Leslie
•Friday, July 19; 8 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$10/advance, $12/door. Features Ural Thomas and the Pain performing R&B and soul. Opening set by La Grande’s Smith Union Soul.
Sons of Nashville
•Friday, July 19; Saturday, July 20; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
Wine Tasting
•Thursday, July 11; 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from a regional winery.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. July 11: Adam Kessler, Rio Hillman; July 18: Jynx Jenkins, Marc Yaffee
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. July 10-11: “Prince of Egypt,” July 17-18: “The Grinch.”
Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton
Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase. Weather cancellations posted by 6 p.m. at park and Pendleton Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. July 12: no movie; July 19: “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, July 18; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features headliner Apricot A. Irving, an Oregon Book Award winner. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
HOT TICKETS
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99-$195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com
•Live from the Leslie: (Ural Thomas and the Pain) July 19, The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($10-$12) via www.brownpapertickets.com
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (21+ July 26, $49-$139), En Vogue featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! (Ages 18+ July 27, $39-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
——— Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.