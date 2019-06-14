FESTIVALS
Celebrate Walla Walla Wine
•June 13-15
•Various wineries in Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla region
Some events free. In its seventh year, features social and educational wine festivities, including guest winemakers and speakers.
Wiener Dog Race
•Friday, June 21; 4:30 p.m.
•400 block South Main St., Pendleton
$20/race entry ($5 more on race day), free/observers. Features family fun (bouncy house, all-breed costume contest, live entertainment) with race heats starting at 5:30 p.m. Mo Phillips & the Thunder Bubbles perform at 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Beer garden available (541-276-1066).
Umatilla Landing Days
•Friday, June 21, 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
•Umatilla Marina Park
Free admission. Friday features beer garden and music with Krome. Saturday kicks off with parade (10 a.m., downtown), 3-on-3 basketball, park activities at noon with live entertainment, food & vendor booths. Evening music with Trespasser and Leah Justine with a fireworks show at dusk (541-922-4825).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Saturday, June 1510 a.m.-5 p.m., exhibit closes
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs through June 15.
“Hot & Cold Wax: Fad or Factual”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the encaustic and cold wax work of Walla Walla artist Dianna Woolley. Runs through June 29.
Nixyaawii Community School Printmaking Exhibition
•Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St Andrews Road, Mission
Free. Showcased prints produced by student artists under the direction of Judith Baumann, Crow’s Shadow master printer. Runs through June 28.
“Inspired By The Collection”
•Monday-Thursdays; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Features 12 local artists drawing inspiration from items in library’s collection. Runs through June 27.
"Dream Oregon"
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Curated by Anna Vogel, provides a visual tour of Oregon through photography, painting, sculpture and illustration. Runs through June 18.
MUSIC
Pendleton Men’s Chorus
•Saturday, June 15; 7:30 p.m.
•Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave.
$10. Under the direction of Bill Mayclin, local chorus to perform spring concert. Tickets available at Pendleton Art + Frame and at the door.
Nash Brothers
•Saturday, June 15; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
“Life of Water”
•Sunday, June 16; 4 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free, donations accepted. Inland Northwest Musicians 20-year anniversary, concert features a world premiere composition by Larry Groupe (call 541-289-4696 for seating reservations).
Sofia Talvik
•Monday, June 17; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Swedish musician provides American interpretations of her original folk music.
Music in the Parks-The Wasteland Kings
•Monday, June 17; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free. Features regional band from La Grande, playing classic rock, folk and more. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Vanna Oh!
•Thursday, June 20; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. A rock ‘n’ roll queen who blends the brazen and infectious movement of the genre with a modern, feminine twist.
Guy Johnson Band
•Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Live from the Leslie
•Saturday, June 22; 8 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$10/advance, $12/door. Features Canadian country crooner Petunia & the Vipers. Opening sets by James Dean Kindle's Hyper-Modern Country Quartet and Lindy Gravelle.
Azetatos
•Monday, June 24; 7 p.m.
•Boardman Marina Park
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the sounds of Latino rock. Food available for purchase.
Marlin James
•Friday, June 28; Saturday, June 29; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Cale Moon
•Saturday, June 29; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Nashville recording artist who hails from the Tri-Cities hit the road in an RV, strumming along the way.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. June 20: Jason Ward, Kris Shaw; June 27: Beth Norton, Dwight Slade
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Movie start as rooms fill; with last at 10 a.m. )Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m.) June 19-20: “Smallfoot,” June 26-27: “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.”
HOT TICKETS
•Jackalope Jamboree: (American Aquarium, Shane Smith & the Saints, Carson McHone, Tylor & The Train Robbers and more) June 29, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($35-$100+) via www.jackalopejamboree.com
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99-$195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (21+ July 26, $49-$139), En Vogue featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! (Ages 18+ July 27, $39-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.