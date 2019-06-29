FESTIVALS
Jackalope Jamboree
•Saturday, June 29, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
•Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton
$40-$100. Features more than a dozen musical acts.
Hodaka Days
•June 27-30
•various venues in Athena & Weston
Festival for Hodaka enthusiasts. Features, trail ride, poker run, races, vendor booths, parade, swap meet, bike show and camping.
Cork & Barrel
•Saturday, June 29; 5:30-10 p.m.
•Hermiston festival street, East Main & Second streets
www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown
$25/gate. Features wine and beer tasting, appetizers, music and dancing with Black Dolly Band. Food available for purchase.
Wildhorse Pow Wow
•Friday, July 5; 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 6; 1 p.m.; Sunday, July 7; 1 p.m.
•Wildhorse Resort & Casino grass arena, off Highway 331, Mission
Free. In its 25th year, begins daily with grand entry, followed by dancing and drumming contests. Food and artisan vendors.
Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival
•July 5-7
•Wheeler County Courthouse, Fossil
www.wheelercountybluegrass.org
Free admission. Enjoy a variety of musical acts, parade, Fossil Cruise-In, open mic and more. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Also, dry camping and RV parking at fairgrounds.
Athena Caledonian Games
•July 12-14
•Athena City Park
Free admission. Highlighting Scottish traditions, features athletic competitions, live entertainment, music and dancing.
OK Theatre 100th birthday celebration
•Friday, July 12; 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, July 13; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
•in/around theater, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise
$50/Friday dinner/show (purchase by July 1); $25/Saturday or $50/family pass. Mardi Gras theme celebration features food, melodrama, movies, live music, with headliner Jon Cleary.
Spudfest
•Saturday, July 13
•Downtown Hermiston
www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown
Free admission. Formerly Hermiston Funfest, offers entertainment, food and vendors.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Hot & Cold Wax: Fad or Factual”
•Saturday, June 29, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features encaustic and cold wax work of Walla Walla artist Dianna Woolley. Runs through June 29.
"Nez Perce Music: A Historical Sketch"
•Monday-Saturday;10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Features historic photos of the Plateau People. During the exhibit, Plateau Indian artists are invited to display and sell artwork. Runs through July 30.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Friday, July 5, free exhibit opening
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Exhibit runs July 5 through Oct. 19.
Crow's Shadow Monothon Gala & Art Auction
•Saturday, July 27; 6-9 p.m.
•The Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St., Walla Walla
$50. Features the works of participating Monothon printmaking artists, wine and food. (541-276-3954).
MUSIC
Marlin James
•Saturday, June 29; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Cale Moon
•Saturday, June 29; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Nashville recording artist who has played throughout the region and beyond. Hailing from the Tri-Cities, several years ago Moon’s family purchased an RV and hit the road — and he’s still tearing up the highways and byways, strumming along the way.
Tylor & the Train Robbers
•Sunday, June 30; 6 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$15. Idaho-based Americana band to perform with local singer Wade Aylett opening the show. Pre-party at 4 p.m. on the patio at Burnt Field Brewing, 1 E. Marine Drive, Boardman (541-481-7243).
Music in the Parks-98% Angels
•Monday, July 1; 7 p.m.
•Irrigon Marina Park
Free. Local duo performing 1930s standards, Big Band swing music, hits of the ’50s and ’60s and popular contemporary and country tunes. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Brohamm
•Friday, July 5; Saturday, July 6; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Brass Fire
•Saturday, July 6; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion Inn, Pendleton
No cover. Regional brass ensemble plays a variety of music from many genres.
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, July 6; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin hits from 1974.
Music in the Parks-Brady Goss
•Monday, July 8; 7 p.m.
•Boardman Marina Park
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the former Wallowa County resident who is a wizard on the keyboards. Food available for purchase.
Sway
•Friday, July 12; Saturday, July 13; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Dakota Brown
•Sunday, July 14; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
•Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St.
Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for Heppner’s Music in the Parks. Food by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Tasting
•Thursday, July 11; 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from a regional winery.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. July 4: Pow Wow Comedy Night with Marc Yaffee & Tonia Jo Hall; July 11: Adam Kessler, Rio Hillman
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents w/their children also free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. July 3-4: “Peter Rabbit,” July 10-11: “Prince of Egypt.”
Movies in the Park
•Fridays; dusk
•Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton
Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase. Weather cancellations posted by 6 p.m. at park and Pendleton Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. July 5: “Sandlot,” July 12: no movie.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, July 18; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features headliner Apricot Anderson Irving, an Oregon Book Club winner. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
HOT TICKETS
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99-$195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com
•Live from the Leslie: (Ural Thomas and the Pain) July 19, The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($10-$12) via www.brownpapertickets.com
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (21+ July 26, $49-$139), En Vogue featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! (Ages 18+ July 27, $39-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
