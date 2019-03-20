FESTIVALS

Adams Day

•Saturday, April 13

•Adams, multiple venues

Free admission. Official kickoff to Triangle Little League season. Festival includes Ladies Club breakfast, vendor booths, a parade and city-wide yard sales.

Sense of Place

•April 15-18

•Blue Mountain Community College

www.bluecc.edu

Free admission. BMCC Arts & Culture Festival includes activities on Pendleton and Hermiston campuses.

Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend

•May 2-4

•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

www.cattlebarons.net

Free admission. Celebrates the outdoor, horse and ranching lifestyles. Activities include Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($), Ranch Rodeo ($) and more.

Spring Release Weekend

•May 3-5

•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries

www.wallawallawine.com

Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries open their doors to celebrate the season.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”

•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Also, the work of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson is displayed in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs March 14-April 30.

“ArtWORKZ Junior Art Show & Competition”

•Monday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/seniors, $7/youths & students. Youths through age 18 compete for awards. Awards presentation is March 9 at 1 p.m. Exhibit runs through March 30. 

“Women on the Edge”

•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.

•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph

www.josephy.org

Free. In conjunction with Women's History Month, the exhibit celebrates talented women. Runs through April 18.

“Home Grown”

•Thursday, April 4; 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features the landscape paintings of Richard Thompson. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs April 4 through May 2.

“Synergy”

•Friday, April 5; 6-8 p.m., opens

•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande

www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery

Free. Features the capstone exhibition of Mary Edwards, Alexandra Tsiatsos and Amanda Welch. Runs through April 19.

MUSIC

Aaron Crawford

•Saturday, March 23; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

The Graduates

•Thursday, March 28; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. The Simon & Garfunkel cover project features Paul Langer and Michael Trew. Drawing from the vast songbook of Paul Simon, the duo recreates the vocal harmonies and arrangements found on records and live shows.

Rock-Bot

•Friday, March 29; Saturday, March 30; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. Features live band karaoke.

Inland Northwest Chorale

•Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m.

•Canyon City Community Center

www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com

Free/donations accepted. The ensemble will perform “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi and excerpts from “The Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson. Reception follows.

Lincoln Barr w/ Andrew Norsworthy

•Saturday, March 30; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Barr, a Seattle transplant to Pendleton who has several irons in the fire as a singer-songwriter and producer, invites Norsworthy, who blends contemporary folk and rock styles, to join him in the Round-Up City.

Pentley Holmes

•Thursday, April 4; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Hailing from New Jersey, Holmes offers a unique magnetism and incredibly soulful sound.

Cale Moon

•Friday, April 5; 9 p.m.

•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No Cover. Up-and-coming Nashville recording artist to perform.

NIGHT LIFE

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Wine Wednesday

•Wednesdays; 3-6 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

No cover. Features tasting and music.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Jam

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. March 28: Rich Williams; April 4: Gibran Saad, Nicolas Adjemian

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Adventures with Parkinson’s Disease"

•Sunday, March 24; 3-4:30 p.m.

•Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.

•Sunday, March 31; 2:30-4 p.m.

•St Francis Catholic Church, 722 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.

www.ultreiablog.org

Free. Hermiston author Carol Clupny will share about her memoir about living with Parkinson’s disease.

HOT TICKETS

Midget Wrestling Entertainment. (March 30, $20-$40), at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, Hermiston. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older show at the bar or via https://thepheasant.ticketleap.com (541-567-3022).

Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars. (April 13, $20), at Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Buy tickets at Pendleton Art + Frame.

Tony Orlando. (April 20, $49-$69), at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older show via the Wildhorse Gift Shop (20 percent off for military personnel) or www.wildhorseresort.com

The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com

Wheatstock Music Festival. Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org

 

Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.

