FESTIVALS
Adams Day
•Saturday, April 13
•Adams, multiple venues
Free admission. Official kickoff to Triangle Little League season. Festival includes Ladies Club breakfast, vendor booths, a parade and city-wide yard sales.
Sense of Place
•April 15-18
•Blue Mountain Community College
Free admission. BMCC Arts & Culture Festival includes activities on Pendleton and Hermiston campuses.
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend
•May 2-4
•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
Free admission. Celebrates the outdoor, horse and ranching lifestyles. Activities include Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($), Ranch Rodeo ($) and more.
Spring Release Weekend
•May 3-5
•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries
Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries open their doors to celebrate the season.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Also, the work of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson is displayed in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs March 14-April 30.
“ArtWORKZ Junior Art Show & Competition”
•Monday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/seniors, $7/youths & students. Youths through age 18 compete for awards. Awards presentation is March 9 at 1 p.m. Exhibit runs through March 30.
“Women on the Edge”
•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. In conjunction with Women's History Month, the exhibit celebrates talented women. Runs through April 18.
“Home Grown”
•Thursday, April 4; 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the landscape paintings of Richard Thompson. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs April 4 through May 2.
“Synergy”
•Friday, April 5; 6-8 p.m., opens
•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery
Free. Features the capstone exhibition of Mary Edwards, Alexandra Tsiatsos and Amanda Welch. Runs through April 19.
MUSIC
Aaron Crawford
•Saturday, March 23; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
The Graduates
•Thursday, March 28; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. The Simon & Garfunkel cover project features Paul Langer and Michael Trew. Drawing from the vast songbook of Paul Simon, the duo recreates the vocal harmonies and arrangements found on records and live shows.
Rock-Bot
•Friday, March 29; Saturday, March 30; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Features live band karaoke.
Inland Northwest Chorale
•Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m.
•Canyon City Community Center
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free/donations accepted. The ensemble will perform “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi and excerpts from “The Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson. Reception follows.
Lincoln Barr w/ Andrew Norsworthy
•Saturday, March 30; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Barr, a Seattle transplant to Pendleton who has several irons in the fire as a singer-songwriter and producer, invites Norsworthy, who blends contemporary folk and rock styles, to join him in the Round-Up City.
Pentley Holmes
•Thursday, April 4; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Hailing from New Jersey, Holmes offers a unique magnetism and incredibly soulful sound.
Cale Moon
•Friday, April 5; 9 p.m.
•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No Cover. Up-and-coming Nashville recording artist to perform.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Wednesday
•Wednesdays; 3-6 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting and music.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. March 28: Rich Williams; April 4: Gibran Saad, Nicolas Adjemian
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Adventures with Parkinson’s Disease"
•Sunday, March 24; 3-4:30 p.m.
•Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
•Sunday, March 31; 2:30-4 p.m.
•St Francis Catholic Church, 722 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
www.ultreiablog.org
Free. Hermiston author Carol Clupny will share about her memoir about living with Parkinson’s disease.
HOT TICKETS
•Midget Wrestling Entertainment. (March 30, $20-$40), at The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, Hermiston. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older show at the bar or via https://thepheasant.ticketleap.com (541-567-3022).
•Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars. (April 13, $20), at Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Buy tickets at Pendleton Art + Frame.
•Tony Orlando. (April 20, $49-$69), at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older show via the Wildhorse Gift Shop (20 percent off for military personnel) or www.wildhorseresort.com
•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Wheatstock Music Festival. Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
