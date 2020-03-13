FESTIVALS
*CANCELED A Wee Bit O’Ireland
•March 12-15
•Heppner, multiple venues
Free admission. The family-friendly 38th annual celebration features lots of food and drinks, fun events (Irish Coffee Hour, Welly toss, Great Green Parade, fun run/walk), great entertainment and with the luck of the Irish, maybe you’ll win a pot o’gold.
*CANCELED Battle of the Bars
•Friday, March 20; 6-10 p.m.
•Let ‘er Buck Room, Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. The 21-and-over event benefits the Pendleton Round-Up Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
Red to Red XC MTB Race
•Saturday, March 21; 8-10:30 a.m., registration/packet pick-up; 11 a.m., races begin
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No spectator fee. $20-$45/early race entry. Pre-registered racers entered in drawing for premium raffle prizes and free lunch. Awards/raffle at about 3:30 p.m. In its 12th year, the race features 29 categories (509-374-8424, scottscycleandsports@gmail.com). Check website or call for possible updates due to event status.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
Kara Walker
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. The East Oregonian Gallery features the iconic work of Kara Walker — thanks to Jordan D. Schnitzer and the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. For group tours, gallery presentations and after-hours access, email director@pendletonarts.org. Runs through April 25.
ArtWORKz Junior Art Show & Competition
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Saturday, March 14; 1 p.m., awards presentation
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/seniors, $7/students/youths, free/ages 5 and under. Admission is free the first Friday of each month. The show and competition features youths (ages 18 and under) from across the region.
Murder at the Kirkman House
•Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m.
•Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville, Walla Walla
$20/person. Loosely based on the game of Clue, participants search for clues to determine whodunnit. Designed for groups of 5-8. Register to join others or book a private murder mystery party (509-529-4373).
MUSIC
Inland Northwest Chorale
•Saturday, March 14; 4 p.m.
•Ukiah School, 201 Hill St.
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free, donations accepted. An ensemble of the Inland Northwest Musicians, the program features folk songs, liturgical and classical music in a wide range of choral styles (541-289-4696).
*CANCELLED “Winter Moons”
•Saturday, March 14; 7:30 p.m.
•Bob Clapp Theatre, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
•Sunday, March 15; 2 p.m.
•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
OES executive director J.D. Kindle said ticket holders will be notified of the rescheduled concert dates. For more information, contact Kindle at 541-276-0320 or info@oregoneastsymphony.org.
Beat Frequency
•Saturday, March 14; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Got ‘90s
•Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Who Can Sleep
•Saturday, March 21; 7-9 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. LA-based band offers dreamy, arty pop music.
*CANCELED Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
•Saturday, March 21; 8 p.m.
•Rivers Event Center, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
$49-$59. The show features the group that played such hits as “We Built This City,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.” (866-558-0442).
An American Forest w/Margo Cilker
•Tuesday, March 24; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages.
Ezza Rose Band
•Thursday, March 26; 7-9 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland-based Ezza Rose brings melodic heartfelt songs to town.
Austin Lindstrom
•Friday, March 27; 5-8 p.m.
•Sister’s Cafe, 308 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Former Pendleton High School steer wrestler and tie-down roper left the rodeo circuit in the dust to perform music.
Raucous
•Friday, March 27; Saturday, March 28; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Country Swing & Line Dance Lessons
•Tuesdays; 6 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Clayton will kick up his heels with all who show up (541-567-3022).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Night
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. March 19: Sean Peabody, Vanessa Dawn; March 26: Todd Johnson, Bree Jones
Karaoke Night
•Thursdays; 9 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Performers receive 15% off drink tab.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars
•Friday, April 17; 6:30 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
$25. People are invited to donate on behalf of dancers and their causes: Andrew Picken, Corrin Thompson, Cyd Cimmiyotti, Nick McFarlane, Jason Graybeal, Darshae Hunter and Murray Dunlap.
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
•Capital Theatre in Yakima: ”Jersey Boys” (March 30-31, $12-$84); Tickets available via www.capitoltheatre.org. Shows are all ages. (509-853-2787).
•Midgets With Attitude wrestling show: The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, Hermiston (March 28, $20-40) via https://thepheasant.ticketleap.com
•Jackalope Jamboree (Shane Smith & the Saints, Jesse Daniel, Jenny Don’t & the Spurs, and more) June 26-27, Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton. Tickets ($25-$65) available via www.jackalopejamboree.com
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (headliners Eric Church & Macklemore) July 11, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($79.50- to $175) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
•Wheatstock Music Festival (Randy Rogers Band, headliner) Aug. 15, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix. Early bird tickets ($30) available March 1 via www.wheatstock.org
———
Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.