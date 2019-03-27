FESTIVALS
Adams Day
•Saturday, April 13
•Adams, multiple venues
Free admission. Official kickoff to Triangle Little League season. Festival includes Ladies Club breakfast, vendor booths, a parade and city-wide yard sales.
Sense of Place
•April 15-18
•Blue Mountain Community College
Free admission. BMCC Arts & Culture Festival includes activities on Pendleton and Hermiston campuses.
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend
•May 2-4
•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
Free admission. Celebrates the outdoor, horse and ranching lifestyles. Activities include Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin’ Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($), Ranch Rodeo ($) and more.
Spring Release Weekend
•May 3-5
•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries
Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries open their doors to celebrate the season.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Ellsworth Kelly: Selections from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), an American painter, sculptor and printmaker. Also, Lorenzen Board Room Gallery features work of Marissa Carlos and Kristie Anderson. Exhibit runs through April 30.
“ArtWORKZ Junior Art Show & Competition”
•Saturday, March 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., exhibit closing
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/seniors, $7/youths & students. Exhibit runs through March 30.
“Women on the Edge”
•Monday through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. In conjunction with Women’s History Month, the exhibit celebrates talented women. Runs through April 18.
“Home Grown”
•Thursday, April 4; 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features landscape paintings by Richard Thompson. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs April 4 through May 2.
“Synergy”
•Friday, April 5; 6-8 p.m., exhibit opens
•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery
Free. Features the capstone exhibition of Mary Edwards, Alexandra Tsiatsos and Amanda Welch. Exhibit runs April 5-19.
MUSIC
Inland Northwest Chorale
•Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m.
•Canyon City Community Center
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free/donations accepted. Program includes “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi and excerpts from “The Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson. Reception follows.
Elvis impersonator
•Saturday, March 30; 7-9 p.m.
•Stanfield Moose Lodge, 615 W. Coe Ave.
www.markandthememphiskings.com
$3. Mark Stevenz will get the crowd “All Shook Up” as he impersonates the King of Rock ‘n Roll. Come early for a potato bar meal from 5-7 p.m. for $8, which includes concert. (541-449-1334, 541-449-3304).
Lincoln Barr w/ Andrew Norsworthy
•Saturday, March 30; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Seattle transplant Lincoln Barr , who has several irons in the fire as a singer-songwriter and producer, invites Norsworthy, who blends contemporary folk and rock styles, to join him in the Round-Up City.
Rock-Bot
•Saturday, March 30; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Features live band karaoke.
Pentley Holmes
•Thursday, April 4; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Hailing from New Jersey, Holmes offers a unique magnetism and incredibly soulful sound.
The Lodge grand opening
•Friday, April 5; 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$10/advance, $12/door. The open house starts at 5 p.m. with food and drinks available. The “Live and the Leslie” concert doors open at 7 p.m., featuring Sallie Ford & the Sound Outside, and opening set by The Get Ahead. After (dance) party in the Stag Bar with DJ Kitty McKlaine.
The Davanos
•Friday, April 5; Saturday, April 6; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Cale Moon
•Friday, April 5; 9 p.m.
•Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No Cover. Up-and-coming Nashville recording artist to perform.
Chris Baron & Elwood Haney
•Wednesday, April 10; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Baron’s live shows exude raw energy and enthusiasm, while Haney shares his inspiring serenity with Mother Nature.
Murray Dunlap
•Thursday, April 11; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Local musician takes the stage.
The Mix
•Friday, April 12; Saturday, April 13; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Frog Hollow Band
•Saturday, April 13; 6:30 p.m. No cover.
•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. The Walla Walla band raises a ruckus with country rock.
NIGHT LIFE
Midget Wrestling Entertainment
•Saturday, March 30: 7 p.m., doors open
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
https://thepheasant.ticketleap.com
$20-$40. Features Midgets with Attitude, who present an action-packed wrestling show starting at 8 p.m. (541-567-3022).
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Monday’s Kick Off Hootenanny
•Monday, April 1.; noon-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Kicking off Mondays at the distillery — board games, happy gaming hour, lunch and dinner. Bring you own board games and/or play ones available.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Wine Wednesday
•Wednesdays; 3-6 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting and music.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. April 4: Gibran Saad, Nicolas Adjemian; April 11: Michael Agostini, Aaron Flett
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Adventures with Parkinson’s Disease”
•Sunday, March 31; 2:30-4 p.m.
•St Francis Catholic Church, 722 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
•Monday, April 8; 12:45-2 p.m.
•Samaritan Hospital, 801 E. Wheeler Road, Moses Lake
www.ultreiablog.org
Free. Hermiston author Carol Clupny will share about her memoir about living with Parkinson’s disease.
HOT TICKETS
•Dancing With Your Pendleton Stars. (April 13, $20), at Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Buy tickets at Pendleton Art + Frame.
•Rivers Event Center concerts: Tony Orlando. (April 20, $49-$69), Banda Machos (May 10, $69-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Buy tickets for the 21-and-older shows via the Wildhorse Gift Shop (20 percent off for military personnel) or www.wildhorseresort.com
•The Rolling Stones. No Filter Tour. May 22, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. Tickets ($94-$494+) via www.ticketmaster.com
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
———
Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
