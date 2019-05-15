FESTIVALS
“Hermiston Art Festival”
•Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Downtown Hermiston
www.facebook.com/hermistondowntown
Free admission. A celebration of the arts, featuring a juried show and sale, art activities and musical entertainment.
A.C.E. Car Show & Downtown Activities
•Saturday, May 25; 7:30 a.m.- 10p.m.
•Downtown Echo
Free. Features nearly two dozen vehicle classes (registration begins at 9 a.m.; show from noon-4 p.m., with awards) Event also feature firemen’s breakfast, volleyball tournament, vendor booths, concession fundraisers for sports teams, and The Wasteland Kings dinner & concert (6 p.m., $35).
The Mini CROC
•Saturday, May 25; 8 a.m.
•Begins at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission
$60. Pendleton On Wheels presents a one-day Century Ride of the Centuries supported ride (44-mile, 78-mile or 100-mile) to Cabbage Hill and beyond. Registration includes evening dinner/social event at OMG! Burgers & Brews, Pendleton. (info@cyclependleton.com).
“PEO Garden Tour”
•Saturday, June 8; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Six gardens in the Hermiston area
$15. View gardens at 6 locations. Tour brochure includes information about the gardens. Tickets can be purchased at Cottage Flowers and Kopacz Nursery, both in Hermiston. (541-667-3690).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
Pendleton Underground “Comes to Life”
•Saturday, May 18; 9:15 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
•Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
www.pendletonundergroundtours.org
$50/21-and-older. Reservations required for 2-hour tours that features live actors in the Pendleton Underground. (541-276-0730).
Meet the Authors Day
•Saturday, May 18; 10 a.m.
•Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton
Free. Features a handful of local and regional authors, including Susan Badger Doyle, Bette Lynch Husted, Peg Willis and Stu Campbell. Others may be added. Museum store carries many of their publications.
“Inspired By The Collection”
•Monday-Thursdays; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features 12 local artists drawing inspiration from items in library’s collection. Runs through June 27.
"Dream Oregon"
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Curated by Anna Vogel, provides a visual tour of Oregon through photography, painting, sculpture and illustration. “Dream Oregon” book available for $15. Runs through June 18.
“Open Regional Exhibit”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of adults and teenagers. Gallery visitors may vote for Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award. Runs through May 25.
“BMCC Student Art Show”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Visitors can vote for people’s choice award. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through May 30.
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs through June 15.
MUSIC
Terry Robb
•Saturday, May 18; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Award-winning blues guitarist.
The Machine
•Saturday, May 18; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Chance Hayden Trio
•Thursday, May 23; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland group brings lively jazz-funk and soul.
Sam Densmore
•Thursday, May 23; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Oregon folk rocker recently released single “Damn the Consequences” from his upcoming EP “Black Velvet Unicorn.”
Notorious 253
•Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Chris Baron
•Thursday, May 30; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. The Portland-based singer-songwriter performs alternative and folk rock.
Raucous
•Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Wine Tasting Event
•Saturday, May 18; 6-8 p.m.
•Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave.
$15. Feature a variety of wines, hearty appetizers and entrees. Benefits Catholic Daughters Scholarship Fund. (Kristi Smalley, 541-571-0997).
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Adult prom: “Labyrinth”
•Saturday, June 8; 7-10 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
TBA/18-and-older. Dance the night away with DJ music; event also includes a no-host bar, photo booth, silent auction and raffle, costume contest and food. (541-966-0380).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
First Thursday Wine
•Thursday, June 6; 5-8 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from Upsidedown of Hood River.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. May 23: Leif Skyving, Maxi Witrak; May 30: Harry Riley
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, May 18; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$5.50. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” with lights up a little and volume down.
“Toy Story”
•Saturday, May 18; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$3/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available with cash purchase.
“Private Lives”
•May 18-19; 7:30 p.m.
•May 19; 2 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
$15/adults, $10/students. The College Community Theatre production features Noel Coward’s comedy. With passion, laughter, romance, anger and love, it sets the stage for a battle of the sexes. (541-278-5953).
“Almost, Maine”
•May 18; 7 p.m., closing night
•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
$5/adults, $4/senior citizens, $2/students. HHS production weaves together a series of short plays as the romantic comedy explores love and relationships. Due to mature content, show is recommended for ages 12-and-older.
HOT TICKETS
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (July 26, $49-$139) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Jackalope Jamboree: (American Aquarium, Shane Smith & the Saints, Carson McHone, Tylor & The Train Robbers and more) June 29, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($35 to $100+) via www.jackalopejamboree.com
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99 to $195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
