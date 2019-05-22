FESTIVALS
A.C.E. Car Show & Downtown Activities
•Saturday, May 25; 7:30 a.m.- 10p.m.
•Downtown Echo
Free viewing. Features nearly two dozen vehicle classes. Registration begins at 9 a.m. ($20/adults, $5/students) show from noon-4 p.m., with awards. Activities: firemen’s breakfast ($8, $25/family of 4), volleyball tournament, vendor booths, concession fundraisers for sports teams, and The Wasteland Kings dinner (advance tickets required) & concert (5:30 p.m., $35). Concert only tickets are $25 at the gate.
The Mini CROC
•Saturday, May 25; 8 a.m.
•Begins at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission
$60. Pendleton On Wheels presents a one-day Century Ride of the Centuries supported ride (44-mile, 78-mile or 100-mile) to Cabbage Hill and beyond. Registration includes evening dinner/social event at OMG! Burgers & Brews, Pendleton. (info@cyclependleton.com).
Old Iron Show
•Friday, June 7 & Saturday, June 8, 8 a.m.-dusk; Sunday, June 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
Free. Features display of old iron engines, steam engines, antique cars, vintage farm implements and other machinery from bygone eras (to exhibit at no charge, call 541-276-0012).
Umatilla County Pioneer Days
•Friday, June 7, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 8, 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Weston Memorial Hall, Elliot Park, downtown
www.umatillacountypioneersassociation.com
Free admission, some activities have fees. Features Friday evening Queen and Grand Marshal event; Saturday features a firemen’s breakfast, car show (541-379-3737), parade, Pioneer Picnic, vendor booths and concessions, stage entertainment and Saturday evening alumni dinner.
“PEO Garden Tour”
•Saturday, June 8; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Six gardens in the Hermiston area
$15. View gardens at 6 locations. Purchase tickets at Cottage Flowers and Kopacz Nursery, both in Hermiston. (541-667-3690).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Inspired By The Collection”
•Monday-Thursdays; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Features 12 local artists drawing inspiration from items in library’s collection. Runs through June 27.
"Dream Oregon"
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Curated by Anna Vogel, provides a visual tour of Oregon through photography, painting, sculpture and illustration. “Dream Oregon” book available for $15. Runs through June 18.
“Open Regional Exhibit”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of adults and teenagers. Gallery visitors may vote for Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award. Runs through May 25.
“BMCC Student Art Show”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Visitors can vote for people’s choice award. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through May 30.
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs through June 15.
MUSIC
Notorious 253
•Saturday, May 25; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Chris Baron
•Thursday, May 30; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. The Portland-based singer-songwriter performs alternative and folk rock.
Raucous
•Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
One Mad Man
•Thursday, June 6; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Spencer Snyder loops together multiple instruments to create moody, driven backdrops accompanied by smooth vocals.
Fun Addicts
•Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Elwood
•Thursday, June 13; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Enterprise-based Elwood Haney performs folk-Americana.
Nash Brothers
•Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
“Life of Water”
•Sunday, June 16; 4 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free, donations accepted. In celebration of the Inland Northwest Musicians’ 20-year anniversary, concert features a world premiere composition by Larry Groupe (call 541-289-4696 for seating reservations).
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Adult prom: “Labyrinth”
•Saturday, June 8; 7-10 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$20/single, $38/couple or buy 5 tickets, get one free. Tickets purchased at the door are more. The 18-and-older event includes dancing to DJ music; no-host bar, food, photo booth, costume contest, silent auction and raffle. (541-966-0380).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
First Thursday Wine
•Thursday, June 6; 5-8 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from Upsidedown of Hood River.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. May 30: Harry Riley
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Free Summer Movies for Kids!
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9:15 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free. Parents accompanying their children also admitted free. Movies start as rooms fill; with last start time at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly showing at 10:15 a.m. (Presented by Advanced Pediatric Dentistry of Hermiston June 12-Aug. 22). June 12-13: “Shrek," June 19-20: “Smallfoot”
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, June 20; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Headliner TBA. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
HOT TICKETS
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (21+ July 26, $49-$139), En Vogue featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! (Ages 18+ July 27, $39-$99) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Jackalope Jamboree: (American Aquarium, Shane Smith & the Saints, Carson McHone, Tylor & The Train Robbers and more) June 29, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($35 to $100+) via www.jackalopejamboree.com
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99 to $195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
