FESTIVALS
“Nature’s Treasures Under Foot”
•Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
www.jall23.wixsite.com/hatrockhounds
$3/general, free/ages 12-and-under w/an adult. Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society hosts show; features door prizes, vendor booths, demonstrations, hands on activities and more.
“Hermiston Art Festival”
•Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Downtown Hermiston
www.facebook.com/hermistondowntown
Free admission. A celebration of the arts, featuring a juried show and sale, art activities and musical entertainment.
The Mini CROC
•Saturday, May 25; 8 a.m.
•Begins at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission
$60. Pendleton On Wheels one-day Century Ride of the Centuries supported ride (44-mile, 78-mile or 100-mile) to Cabbage Hill and beyond. Registration includes evening dinner/social. (info@cyclependleton.com).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
SAGE Saturday
•Saturday, May 11; 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
Free admission all day. Girl Scout Troop #23001 hosts indoor campout with activities for kids and their parents. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Dream Oregon"
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Curated by Anna Vogel, features a visual tour of Oregon through photography, painting, sculpture and illustration. “Dream Oregon” book available for $15. Runs through June 18.
“Open Regional Exhibit”
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of adults and teenagers. Gallery visitors may vote for the Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award. Runs through May 25.
“BMCC Student Art Show”
•Monday, May 13; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., exhibit opens
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Visitors can vote for the people’s choice award. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Exhibit runs May 13-30.
Pendleton Underground “Comes to Life”
•Saturday, May 18; 9:15 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
•Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
www.pendletonundergroundtours.org
$50/21-and-older. Reservations required for 2-hour tours with live actors. (541-276-0730).
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Exhibit runs through June 15.
MUSIC
Big Steve and the Trainwreck/The Big Reunion Concert
•Saturday, May 11; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Big Steve is bringing the trainwreck back together for a night of harmonica-driven blues and rock. Expect to see a lot of familiar faces.
Trespasser
•Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
No cover. Tri-Cities band plays classic rock and country.
DJ Sub
•Saturday, May 11; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Art Michaud
•Thursday, May 16; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. One-band band plays everything from classic rock to country.
Cory Peterson Band
•Friday, May 17; 6:30-9:30 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No cover. Eastern Oregon-based band offers down-to-Earth country music.
Fastlane
•Friday, May 17; 7-9 p.m
•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
$10. Outdoor show features a celebration of The Eagles. Food and beverages available for purchase.
The Machine
•Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Terry Robb
•Saturday, May 18; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Award-winning blues guitarist.
Chance Hayden Trio
•Thursday, May 23; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland group brings lively jazz-funk and soul.
Sam Densmore
•Thursday, May 23; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Oregon folk rocker recently released single “Damn the Consequences” from his upcoming EP “Black Velvet Unicorn.”
Notorious 253
•Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Bombs Away Ball
•Saturday, May 11; 5:30-10 p.m.
•National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton
$40, 2/$70. Includes dinner, live music with Brass Fire and dancing. Benefits Pendleton Air Museum (541-278-0141).
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Adult prom: “Labyrinth”
•Saturday, June 8; 7-10 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
TBA/18-and-older. Dance the night away with DJ music; event also includes a no-host bar, photo booth, silent auction and raffle, costume contest and food. (541-966-0380).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
First Thursday Wine
•Thursday, June 6; 5-8 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from Upsidedown of Hood River.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. May 16: Cory Michaelis, Mary Lou Gamba; May 23: Leif Skyving, Maxi Witrak
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Almost, Maine”
•May 10-11 & 17-18; 7 p.m.
•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
$5/adults, $4/senior citizens, $2/students. HHS production weaves together a series of short plays as the romantic comedy explores love and relationships. Due to mature content, show is recommended for ages 12-and-older.
“Private Lives”
•May 9-12 & 16-19; 7:30 p.m.
•May 12, 19; 2 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
$15/adults, $10/students. May 9 is pay-what-you-can preview night. The College Community Theatre production features Noel Coward’s comedy. With passion, laughter, romance, anger and love, it sets the stage for a battle of the sexes. (541-278-5953).
“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease”
•Tuesday, May 14; 5:30-6:30 p.m.
•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Free. Book event featuring Carol Clupny of Hermiston, who recently released her memoir.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, May 16; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features headliner Molly Gloss, a short story writer who has received numerous honors, including an Oregon Book Award. Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
“Toy Story”
•Friday, May 17; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, May 18; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$3/person. Children must be accompanied by an adult. View movie and receive free bag of popcorn with admission. Concessions available by cash purchase.
HOT TICKETS
•Wildhorse concerts: Paquita la del Barrio (July 26, $49-$139) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Jackalope Jamboree: (American Aquarium, Shane Smith & the Saints, Carson McHone, Tylor & The Train Robbers and more) June 29, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($35 to $100+) via www.jackalopejamboree.com
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99 to $195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
