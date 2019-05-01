FESTIVALS

Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend

•May 2-4

•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

www.cattlebarons.net

Free admission. Includes Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($) and more.

Milton-Freewater Cinco de Mayo

•Saturday, May 4; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

•Yantis Park, Second and DeHaven streets

www.mfdowntown.org

No admission fee. Starts with a parade on Main Street. Park activities include live entertainment, food and vendor booths, piñatas and a soccer tournament.

Hermiston Cinco de Mayo

•Saturday, May 4; 4-11 p.m.; Sunday, May 5; noon-10 p.m.

•EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston

www.HermistonCincoDeMayo

No admission fee. Family-friendly with live entertainment, food and vendor booths, Saturday evening dance, Sunday beauty pageant. Carnival rides ($30 for wristband), which opens Saturday at noon.

Spring Release Weekend

•May 3-5

•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries

www.wallawallawine.com

Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries celebrate the season.

“Star Wars” Fiesta

•Saturday, May 4; 11 a.m.-midnight

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Music by Mariachi Jalisciense featuring Emilio Zapata until 3 p.m. May the Fourth Be With You party continues with karaoke and open mic.

“Nature’s Treasures Under Foot”

•Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston

www.jall23.wixsite.com/hatrockhounds

$3/general, free/ages 12-and-under w/an adult. Hosted by Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society. 

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

Heritage Station First Saturday

•Saturday, May 4; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton

www.heritagestationmuseum.org

Free. Features a one-day military display by Anthony Bowman and Joe Ford.

"Dream Oregon"

•Saturday, May 4; 7 p.m., exhibit opens

•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph

www.josephy.org

Free. Curated by Anna Vogel, provides visual tour of Oregon through photography, painting, sculpture and illustration. “Dream Oregon” book with photos of artwork and artist biographies available for $15. Exhibit runs May 4-June 18.

“Open Regional Exhibit”

•Thursday, May 9, 5-7 p.m., exhibit opens

•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features works of adults and teenagers from throughout the region. The exhibit’s May 9 opening includes judge’s critique at 5 p.m. and reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Gallery visitors may vote for Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award. Exhibit runs May 9-25.

“BMCC Student Art Show”

•Monday, May 13; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., exhibit opens

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

www.bluecc.edu

Free. Features artwork of Blue Mountain Community College students. Exhibit runs through May 13-30.

“Comes to Life”

•Saturday, May 18; 9:15 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

•Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave.

www.pendletonundergroundtours.org

$50/21-and-older. Reservations required for 2-hour tours featuring live actors. (541-276-0730).

“Different Places in Her Heart”

•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Runs through June 15.

“Intersections”

•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande

www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery

Free. Capstone exhibition of Audrey Lind, Berenice Chavez Meraz, Haley White and Tanisha Willis. Runs through May 10.

MUSIC

Standard Deviation

•Saturday, May 4; 6:30 p.m. No cover.

•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston

Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater

•Saturday, May 4; 7 p.m.

•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

Free. BJ the DJ will spin instrumental hits from 1969.

Santa Poco

•Saturday, May 4; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

An American Forest w/Margo Cilker

•Tuesday, May 7; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Cowboy poet Forrest Van Tuhl offers up words and song.

“Spring Serenade”

•Thursday, May 9; 7 p.m.

•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton

•Friday, May 10; 5 p.m.

•Main Street, Pendleton

www.oregoneastsymphony.org

Free. Oregon East Symphony presents joint concerts featuring OES Youth Orchestra and Preludes Orchestra.

Tyler Brooks

•Thursday, May 9; 7-9 p.m. No cover

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

Trespasser

•Saturday, May 10, 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

No cover. Tri-Cities band plays classic rock and country.

DJ Sub

•Friday, May 10; Saturday, May 11; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Big Steve and the Trainwreck/The Big Reunion Concert

•Saturday, May 11; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Big Steve brings the trainwreck back together for a night of harmonica-driven blues and rock. Expect to see lots of familiar faces.

Art Michaud

•Thursday, May 16; 7-9 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. One-band band plays everything from classic rock to country.

Cory Peterson Band

•Friday, May 17; 6:30-9:30 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo

No cover. Eastern Oregon-based band offers down-to-Earth country music.

The Machine

•Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Terry Robb

•Saturday, May 18; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Award-winning blues guitarist.

NIGHT LIFE

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

“Mix It Up!”

•Saturday, May 4; 5:30 p.m.

•Hodgen Distributing, 4340 Westgate, Pendleton

www.oregoneastsymphony.org

$45/single, $80/couple. Oregon East Symphony fundraiser features The Eastern Oregon Community Big Band and the Equinox Jazz Quartet; also a live auction/dutch raffle, food and a no-host bar.

Bombs Away Ball

•Saturday, May 11; 5:30-10 p.m.

•National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton

www.pendletonairmuseum.org

$40, 2/$70. Includes dinner, live music with Brass Fire and dancing. Benefits Pendleton Air Museum (541-278-0141).

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

First Thursday Wine

•Thursday, May 2; 5-8 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

No cover. Features tasting from Kitzke Cellars.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings. 

LOL Comedy Jam

•Thursdays; 8 p.m.

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

No cover. May 9: Collin Williams, Deece Casillas; May 16: Cory Michaelis, Mary Lou Gamba

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Private Lives”

•May 9-12 & 16-19; 7:30 p.m.

•May 12, 19; 2 p.m.

•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton

www.cctpendleton.com

$15/adults, $10/students. May 9 is pay-what-you-can preview night. The College Community Theatre production features Noel Coward’s comedy. With passion, laughter, romance, anger and love, it sets the stage for a battle of the sexes. (541-278-5953).

“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease”

•Tuesday, May 14; 5:30-6:30 p.m.

•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.

www.ultreiablog.org

Free. Book event featuring Carol Clupny of Hermiston, who recently released her memoir.

First Draft Writers’ Series

•Thursday, May 16; 7 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free. Features headliner Molly Gloss, a short story writer who has received numerous honors. Concludes with short open mic session.

“Toy Story”

•Friday, May 17; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, May 18; 2:15 p.m.

•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman

www.visitsage.com

$3/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by adults. Concessions available by cash purchase.

HOT TICKETS

Wildhorse concertsBanda Machos (May 10, $69-$99), Paquita la del Barrio (July 26, $49-$139) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com

Jackalope Jamboree: (American Aquarium, Shane Smith & the Saints, Carson McHone, Tylor & The Train Robbers and more) June 29, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($35 to $100+) via www.jackalopejamboree.com

Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99 to $195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com

Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).

Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org

Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com

 

