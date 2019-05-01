FESTIVALS
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend
•May 2-4
•In/around Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
Free admission. Includes Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge, Tradin' Post, Select Gelding/Working Dog Sale, Bit, Spur and Engraver Show, North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships ($) and more.
Milton-Freewater Cinco de Mayo
•Saturday, May 4; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
•Yantis Park, Second and DeHaven streets
No admission fee. Starts with a parade on Main Street. Park activities include live entertainment, food and vendor booths, piñatas and a soccer tournament.
Hermiston Cinco de Mayo
•Saturday, May 4; 4-11 p.m.; Sunday, May 5; noon-10 p.m.
•EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
www.HermistonCincoDeMayo
No admission fee. Family-friendly with live entertainment, food and vendor booths, Saturday evening dance, Sunday beauty pageant. Carnival rides ($30 for wristband), which opens Saturday at noon.
Spring Release Weekend
•May 3-5
•Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla wineries
Free/some activities. Walla Walla Valley wineries celebrate the season.
“Star Wars” Fiesta
•Saturday, May 4; 11 a.m.-midnight
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Music by Mariachi Jalisciense featuring Emilio Zapata until 3 p.m. May the Fourth Be With You party continues with karaoke and open mic.
“Nature’s Treasures Under Foot”
•Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•EOTEC, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston
www.jall23.wixsite.com/hatrockhounds
$3/general, free/ages 12-and-under w/an adult. Hosted by Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
Heritage Station First Saturday
•Saturday, May 4; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton
Free. Features a one-day military display by Anthony Bowman and Joe Ford.
"Dream Oregon"
•Saturday, May 4; 7 p.m., exhibit opens
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Curated by Anna Vogel, provides visual tour of Oregon through photography, painting, sculpture and illustration. “Dream Oregon” book with photos of artwork and artist biographies available for $15. Exhibit runs May 4-June 18.
“Open Regional Exhibit”
•Thursday, May 9, 5-7 p.m., exhibit opens
•Tuesday-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features works of adults and teenagers from throughout the region. The exhibit’s May 9 opening includes judge’s critique at 5 p.m. and reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Gallery visitors may vote for Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award. Exhibit runs May 9-25.
“BMCC Student Art Show”
•Monday, May 13; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., exhibit opens
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features artwork of Blue Mountain Community College students. Exhibit runs through May 13-30.
“Comes to Life”
•Saturday, May 18; 9:15 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
•Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
www.pendletonundergroundtours.org
$50/21-and-older. Reservations required for 2-hour tours featuring live actors. (541-276-0730).
“Different Places in Her Heart”
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of Ellen Taylor. Runs through June 15.
“Intersections”
•Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Nightingale Gallery, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
www.eou.edu/art/nightingale-gallery
Free. Capstone exhibition of Audrey Lind, Berenice Chavez Meraz, Haley White and Tanisha Willis. Runs through May 10.
MUSIC
Standard Deviation
•Saturday, May 4; 6:30 p.m. No cover.
•Nookie’s/Hermiston Brewing Co., 125 N. First St., Hermiston
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, May 4; 7 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin instrumental hits from 1969.
Santa Poco
•Saturday, May 4; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
An American Forest w/Margo Cilker
•Tuesday, May 7; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Cowboy poet Forrest Van Tuhl offers up words and song.
“Spring Serenade”
•Thursday, May 9; 7 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
•Friday, May 10; 5 p.m.
•Main Street, Pendleton
Free. Oregon East Symphony presents joint concerts featuring OES Youth Orchestra and Preludes Orchestra.
Tyler Brooks
•Thursday, May 9; 7-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
Trespasser
•Saturday, May 10, 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
No cover. Tri-Cities band plays classic rock and country.
DJ Sub
•Friday, May 10; Saturday, May 11; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Big Steve and the Trainwreck/The Big Reunion Concert
•Saturday, May 11; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Big Steve brings the trainwreck back together for a night of harmonica-driven blues and rock. Expect to see lots of familiar faces.
Art Michaud
•Thursday, May 16; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. One-band band plays everything from classic rock to country.
Cory Peterson Band
•Friday, May 17; 6:30-9:30 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No cover. Eastern Oregon-based band offers down-to-Earth country music.
The Machine
•Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Terry Robb
•Saturday, May 18; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Award-winning blues guitarist.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
“Mix It Up!”
•Saturday, May 4; 5:30 p.m.
•Hodgen Distributing, 4340 Westgate, Pendleton
$45/single, $80/couple. Oregon East Symphony fundraiser features The Eastern Oregon Community Big Band and the Equinox Jazz Quartet; also a live auction/dutch raffle, food and a no-host bar.
Bombs Away Ball
•Saturday, May 11; 5:30-10 p.m.
•National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton
$40, 2/$70. Includes dinner, live music with Brass Fire and dancing. Benefits Pendleton Air Museum (541-278-0141).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
First Thursday Wine
•Thursday, May 2; 5-8 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
No cover. Features tasting from Kitzke Cellars.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
LOL Comedy Jam
•Thursdays; 8 p.m.
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. May 9: Collin Williams, Deece Casillas; May 16: Cory Michaelis, Mary Lou Gamba
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Private Lives”
•May 9-12 & 16-19; 7:30 p.m.
•May 12, 19; 2 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
$15/adults, $10/students. May 9 is pay-what-you-can preview night. The College Community Theatre production features Noel Coward’s comedy. With passion, laughter, romance, anger and love, it sets the stage for a battle of the sexes. (541-278-5953).
“The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease”
•Tuesday, May 14; 5:30-6:30 p.m.
•Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Free. Book event featuring Carol Clupny of Hermiston, who recently released her memoir.
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, May 16; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features headliner Molly Gloss, a short story writer who has received numerous honors. Concludes with short open mic session.
“Toy Story”
•Friday, May 17; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, May 18; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$3/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by adults. Concessions available by cash purchase.
HOT TICKETS
•Wildhorse concerts: Banda Machos (May 10, $69-$99), Paquita la del Barrio (July 26, $49-$139) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Tickets for the 21-and-older shows via Wildhorse Gift Shop or www.wildhorseresort.com
•Jackalope Jamboree: (American Aquarium, Shane Smith & the Saints, Carson McHone, Tylor & The Train Robbers and more) June 29, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($35 to $100+) via www.jackalopejamboree.com
•Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: (Post Malone) July 13, Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Tickets ($99 to $195) via www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com
•Umatilla County Fair main stage performers Tracy Byrd (Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson (Aug. 7); The Georgia Satellites (Aug. 8); Latino Night-bands TBA (Aug. 9); Sugar Ray (Aug. 10) (free/general admission, $12/reserved, $20/premium) www.umatillacountyfair.net (541-567-6121).
•Wheatstock Music Festival. (Reckless Kelly, headliner) Aug. 17, Quantum 9 Arena, Helix). Early bird tickets ($20) via www.wheatstock.org
•Round-Up Happy Canyon Kick-off Concert: (Trace Adkins) Sept. 9, Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets ($46 to $150) via www.pendletonroundup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.