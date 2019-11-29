FESTIVALS
Hermiston Farm Fair & Trade Show
•Dec. 4-6
•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road; BMCC/OSU HAREC, 2121 S. First St. Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$40/banquet tickets (Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the community center. Vendors, seminars, displays. (541-567-6151).
Pendleton WinterFest
•Friday, Dec. 6; 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-2p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
$40/evening gala, free/Family Day. (541-276-5121). Gala event includes dinner, dancing live/silent auctions of holiday decor. Family Day offers a chance to view trees and engage in holiday activities.
Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend
•Dec. 6-8
•Various wineries in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area
Some events free. Amidst the festive atmosphere of the season, winemakers and cellar staff provide samples of future releases straight from the wine barrel.
Echo Toy Run
•Saturday, Dec. 7; noon departure
•Main Street, Echo
Free. Participants (motorcycles, cars, trucks) bring a new, unwrapped toy to deliver to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Afterwards, gather at the fallen rider bench at the Hermiston Cemetery (Amanda Silvani 541-720-9304).
Hermiston Festival of Trees
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$40/evening gala event sold out, $5/Family Day suggested donation. Get in the Christmas spirit with holiday-themed decor. Family Day features activities, entertainment and pictures with Santa.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
The Art of the Gift
•Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free admission. The East Oregonian Gallery features creative gifts from craftspeople from across the nation. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Yellowstone in Winter”
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.
“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features prints made at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts in Mission. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Dec. 5.
“Timber Culture”
•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.
Crow’s Shadow Holiday Open House
•Sunday, Dec. 8; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
•48004 St. Andrew’s Road, Mission
Free. Tour the printmaking studio, view works in the permanent collection and enjoy light refreshments.
MUSIC
Design
•Saturday, Nov. 30; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Whiskey, Wine, Beer and Weed
•Thursday, Dec. 5; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Americana Acid Grass is live in the tap room.
Holiday Concert
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 4 p.m.
•Echo Community Center, 20 S. Bonanza St.
www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com
Free. Ensembles of the Inland Northwest Musicians usher the season in with song. Reservations encouraged (541-289-4696).
Holiday Music Festival
•Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.
•McKenzie Theatre @ Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
$10/adults, $8/students & seniors. Featuring a variety of musical ensembles, more than 200 regional performers will ring in the holiday season. (541-962-3352).
Sum People
•Thursday, Dec. 12; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features reggae rock.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Repeal Day at the Distillery
•Thursday, Dec. 5; 4-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Celebrate with Prohibition-era cocktails and appetizer specials. A small funeral procession for the 18th Amendment, champagne toast and wake at 7 p.m. Period attire encouraged.
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Nov. 30; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Playing with Fire” with lights up a little and volume down.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
•Nov. 29-30 & Dec. 6-7; 7:30 p.m.
•Nov. 30, Dec. 1 & Dec. 7-8; 2 p.m.
•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla
$15-$20. The timely comedy will surely tickle the funny bones of audience members while getting them primed for the holiday season.
“The Sound of Music” auditions
•Monday, Dec. 2; Tuesday, Dec. 3; 6:30-8 p.m.
•BMCC Music Department, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
Open auditions for ages 7 and up. See website for song selections (541-215-9917).
“The Nutcracker”
•Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6; 7 p.m.
•Saturday, Dec. 7; Sunday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m.
•Bob Clapp Theatre at BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
$8/adults, $4/children under 12. Pendleton Ballet Theatre under the direction of Julie Sneden-Carlson presents the holiday favorite. Advance tickets highly recommended, which are available Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-noon at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. (970-261-5331).
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) at Toyota Center, Kennewick; tickets via www.ticketmaster.com
•“The Juice Joint is Jumping!” (Dec. 31, $40-$70), at Schoolhouse Village in Pilot Rock. Reserve tickets for the murder mystery dinner theater (541-975-4845 or 541-970-4622).
———
Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.