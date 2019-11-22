FESTIVALS

Hermiston Farm Fair & Trade Show

•Dec. 4-6

•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road; BMCC/OSU HAREC, 2121 S. First St. Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395

www.hermistonchamber.com

$40/banquet tickets (Thursday, Dec. 5 with no-host social starting at 6 p.m. at the community center). Event features vendors, seminars and displays. (541-567-6151).

Pendleton WinterFest

•Friday, Dec. 6; 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-2p.m.

•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

sah.ticketleap.com

$40/evening gala, free/Family Day. Gala event includes dinner, dancing live/silent auctions of holiday decor. Family Day offers a chance to view trees and engage in holiday activities.

Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend

•Dec. 6-8

•Various wineries in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area

www.wallawallawine.com

Some events free. Amidst the festive atmosphere of the season, winemakers and cellar staff provide samples of future releases straight from the wine barrel.

Echo Toy Run

•Saturday, Dec. 7; noon departure

•Main Street, Echo

www.facebook.com

Free. Participants (motorcycles, cars, trucks) bring a new, unwrapped toy to deliver to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Afterwards, gather at the fallen rider bench at the Hermiston Cemetery (Amanda Silvani 541-720-9304).

Hermiston Festival of Trees

•Saturday, Dec. 7; 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m.

•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395

$40/evening gala event, $5/Family Day suggested donation. Get in the Christmas spirit while bidding on holiday-themed decor. Family Day features activities, entertainment and pictures with Santa.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“Umatilla County Memories: A Pictorial History of the mid-1800s through 1939”

•Saturday, Nov. 23; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

•Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton

www.heritagestationmuseum.org

Free. Umatilla County Historical Society officially launches the pictorial history book, published by the East Oregonian in cooperation with several local partners.

The Art of the Gift

•Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.;

•Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

Free admission. The East Oregonian Gallery is transformed into a showcase of creative gifts from craftspeople from across the nation. Unique stocking stuffers available for under $10. Also, one-of-a-kind gifts as well as functional and wearable items for sale. Runs through Dec. 31.

“Yellowstone in Winter”

•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.

www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com

Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.

“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon”

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features an exhibition of prints made at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts in Mission. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Dec. 5.

“Timber Culture”

•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.

Christmas Open House-Joy

•Saturday, Dec. 14; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

•Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St.

www.facebook.com/frazierfarmstead

Free. Tour decorated Victorian home, listen to live music, enjoy homemade cookies and hot apple cider. make a tree ornament and shop for holiday gifts. (541-938-4636).

MUSIC

Sam Densmore

•Saturday, Nov. 23; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Portland-based singer-songwriter-producer offers up folk, Americana, alternative and acoustic rock.

Megs McLean

•Saturday, Nov. 23; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Cory Peterson Band

•Saturday, Nov. 23; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Eastern Oregon band plays country favorites.

Design

•Friday, Nov. 29; Saturday, Nov. 30; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Whiskey, Wine, Beer and Weed

•Thursday, Dec. 5; 7 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Americana Acid Grass is live in the tap room.

Holiday Concert

•Saturday, Dec. 7; 4 p.m.

•Echo Community Center, 20 S. Bonanza St.

www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com

Free. Ensembles of the Inland Northwest Musicians usher the season in with song. Reservations encouraged (541-289-4696).

NIGHT LIFE

Bingo Night

•Saturday, Nov. 23; 6-9 p.m.

•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston

No cover. Enjoy an evening of bingo and beer. Also, food trucks will be available.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.

Karaoke

•Thursdays, 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Repeal Day at the Distillery

•Thursday, Dec. 5; 4-9 p.m.

•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Celebrate with Prohibition-era cocktails and appetizer specials, and a funeral procession for the 18th Amendment, champagne toast and wake at 7 p.m. Period attire encouraged.

First Thursday Wine Tasting

•Thursday, Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m.

•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston

Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Shrek: The Musical”

•Nov. 21-23; 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 23-24; 2:30 p.m.

•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton

www.collegecommunitytheatre.com

$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. College Community Theatre presents the popular musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).

“The Hamlet Thrill-Ma-Geddon”

•Nov. 22-23; 7 p.m.

•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.

$5/adults, $4/seniors, $2/students. Hermiston High School presents the comedy by playwright Don Zolidis featuring musical numbers, backup dancers and zombie battles (541-667-6036).

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

•Nov. 22-23, 29-30 & Dec. 6-7; 7:30 p.m.

•Nov. 30, Dec. 1 & Dec. 7-8; 2 p.m.

•1130 Sumach St., Walla Walla

www.ltww.org

$15-$20. The timely comedy will surely tickle the funny bones of audience members while getting them primed for the holiday season.

“The Nutcracker”

•Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6; 7 p.m.

•Saturday, Dec. 7; Sunday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m.

•Bob Clapp Theatre at BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.

www.facebook.com

$8/adults, $4/children under 12. Pendleton Ballet Theatre presents the holiday favorite. Advance tickets recommended; available Nov. 26 from 5-7 p.m. and Nov. 23 & 30 from 10 a.m.-noon at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St.

HOT TICKETS

•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “Shrek: The Musical” (November), “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com

•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) via www.ticketmaster.com at Toyota Center, Kennewick.