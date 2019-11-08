FESTIVALS

Hermiston USO Night

•Saturday, Nov. 9; 7-10 p.m.

•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston

$10/donation benefits American Legion Post #37. Kick up your heels with Big Band music, dancing contests, drawings, awards, finger foods, punch and coffee. People are encouraged to dress up in ’40s attire (541-571-5816).

Hermiston Farm Fair & Trade Show

•Dec. 4-6

•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road; BMCC/OSU HAREC, 2121 S. First St. Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395

www.hermistonchamber.com

$40/banquet tickets. Vendors, seminars, displays. Banquet is Thursday, Dec. 5 with no-host social starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the community center (541-567-6151).

Pendleton WinterFest

•Friday, Dec. 6; 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-2p.m.

•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate

sah.ticketleap.com

$40/evening gala (tickets now on sale), free/Family Day. (541-276-5121). Gala event includes dinner, dancing live/silent auctions of holiday decor. Family Day offers a chance to view trees and engage in holiday activities.

Echo Toy Run

•Saturday, Dec. 7; noon departure

•Main Street, Echo

www.facebook.com

Free. In its 16th year, the event is being held in memory of Al Sells, longtime organizer of the event, who died Aug. 1 in a motorcycle crash. Participants (motorcycles, cars, trucks) are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to deliver to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Afterward, riders are invited to gather at the fallen rider bench at the Hermiston Cemetery (Amanda Silvani 541-720-9304).

Hermiston Festival of Trees

•Saturday, Dec. 7; 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m.

•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395

$40/evening gala event, $5/Family Day suggested donation. Get in the Christmas spirit while bidding on holiday-themed decor, including large trees, small trees and more. Family Day features activities, entertainment and pictures with Santa.

ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS

“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon”

•Thursday, Nov. 7; 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception

•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.

Free. Features an exhibition of prints made at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts in Mission. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs Nov. 7-Dec. 5.

“Timber Culture”

•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Exhibit runs through Dec. 31.

“Healing The Big River"

•Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

www.tamastslikt.org

Free. Oregon photographer Peter Marbach participates in a book party with the launch of his latest publication.

MUSIC

Hair Nation

•Saturday, Nov. 9; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

“Symphonic Shenanigans”

•Sunday, Nov. 10; 2 p.m.

•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton

www.oregoneastsymphony.org

$25/adults, $20/seniors, $15/students, $65/family of four. Presented by the Oregon East Symphony, program features Simon Karakulidi through Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars program. Also, a performance of “Shenanigan” by American-Canadian-Hungarian composer Kati Agócs.

John Calvin Abney

•Tuesday, Nov. 12; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Tulsa native is a multi-instrumentalist musician and songwriter.

James Dean Kindle

•Thursday, Nov. 14; 7 p.m.

•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Pendleton musician takes the stage.

Little Missy

•Friday, Nov. 15; 7 p.m.

•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St.

www.pendletonarts.org

$10/adults, $7/youths. Features Jane Rothfield and Shona Carr performing traditional and original American old-time music (541-278-9201).

Rumor 6 “Got 90’s”

•Friday, Nov. 15; Saturday, Nov. 16; 8 p.m. No cover

•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.

Amanda Winterhalter + Margo Cilker

•Wednesday, Nov. 20; 7 p.m.

•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton

No cover. All ages. Seattle singer Amanda Winterhalter presents equal parts ’60s Nashville country with indie influences. Enterprise resident Margo Cilker cruises with an obscure roadmap when singing about love.

NIGHT LIFE

Torpedo Juice

•Saturday, Nov. 9.; noon-9 p.m.

•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover. Damn the torpedoes with the release of Torpedo Juice, a pineapple-flavored vodka. Free tastings, bottle sales and themed cocktails available. Also, in observance of Veterans Day, $2 from sales will be donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy scholarship program. (541-276-0070).

Cornhole Tournament

•Saturday, Nov. 9; noon

•Maxwell Pavilion., 255 S. First Place, Hermiston

www.facebook.com

No cover. Purse is $3,500 with Friday singles ($20 entry fee); Saturday doubles ($40 entry fee) (541-561-1047, 541-561-6160).

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Saturdays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

Saturday Night Trivia

•Saturdays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.

Karaoke Party

•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wino Wednesdays

More from this section GeekStorm Episode 241

•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo

Karaoke at the Packard

•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight

•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton

No cover.

Thirsty Thursdays

•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.

•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.

Karaoke

•Thursdays, 9 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Wine tasting

•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

Karaoke w/DJ David

•Fridays; 8 p.m.

•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla

DJ and dancing

•Fridays, 8 p.m.

•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston

Karaoke

•Fridays; 9 p.m.

•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston

THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES

“Shrek: The Musical”

•Nov. 14-16 & 21-23; 7:30 p.m.

•Nov. 16-17 & 23-24; 2:30 p.m.

•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton

www.collegecommunitytheatre.com

$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. Nov. 14 is pay-what-you-can preview night; College Community Theatre presents the popular musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).

“The Hamlet Thrill-Ma-Geddon”

•Nov. 15-16 & 22-23; 7 p.m.

•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.

$5/adults, $4/seniors, $2/students. Hermiston High School presents the comedy by playwright Don Zolidis featuring musical numbers, backup dancers and zombie battles (541-667-6036).

Family Movie Day

•Saturday, Nov. 16; 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.

•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395

www.facebook.com

Free admission. “The Lion King.” Concessions available (no outside food). Bring your own seating.

HOT TICKETS

•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “Shrek: The Musical” (November), “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com

•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) via www.ticketmaster.com at Toyota Center, Kennewick.