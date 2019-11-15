FESTIVALS
Community Fellowship Dinner
•Thursday, Nov. 28;11 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Hermiston High School main commons, 600 S. First St.
Free. Holiday meals with all the trimmings. For delivery service, a ride or to volunteer, contact cfdhermiston@gmail.com or 541-371-9772.
Hermiston Farm Fair & Trade Show
•Dec. 4-6
•Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road; BMCC/OSU HAREC, 2121 S. First St. Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$40/banquet tickets. Vendors, seminars, displays. Banquet is Thursday, Dec. 5 with no-host social starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the community center (541-567-6151).
Pendleton WinterFest
•Friday, Dec. 6; 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-2p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
$40/evening gala, free/Family Day. (541-276-5121). Gala event includes dinner, dancing live/silent auctions of holiday decor. Family Day features tree viewing and holiday activities.
Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend
•Dec. 6-8
•Various wineries in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area
Some events free. Amidst the festive atmosphere of the season, winemakers and cellar staff provide samples of future releases straight from the wine barrel.
Echo Toy Run
•Saturday, Dec. 7; noon departure
•Main Street, Echo
Free. Participants (motorcycles, cars, trucks) bring a new, unwrapped toy to deliver to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Afterwards, gather at the fallen rider bench at the Hermiston Cemetery (Amanda Silvani 541-720-9304).
Hermiston Festival of Trees
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$40/evening gala, $5/Family Day suggested donation. Get in the Christmas spirit while bidding on holiday-themed decor. Family Day features holiday activities.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Healing The Big River"
•Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Free. Oregon photographer Peter Marbach participates in a book party with the launch of his latest publication.
“Yellowstone in Winter”
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.
“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features prints made at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts in Mission. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Dec. 5.
“Timber Culture”
•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.
MUSIC
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Nov. 16; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing the music of Santana, Chicago, Elvis, Earth Wind & Fire and more.
Rumor 6 “Got 90’s”
•Saturday, Nov. 16; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Amanda Winterhalter + Margo Cilker
•Wednesday, Nov. 20; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Seattle singer Amanda Winterhalter presents equal parts ’60s Nashville country with indie influences. Enterprise resident Margo Cilker cruises with an obscure roadmap when singing about love.
DASH
•Thursday, Nov. 21; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Progressive electro-soul duo from Montana features bassist/vocalist Kayti Korte, along with Ben Morris, a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer.
Smith McKay All Day
•Friday, Nov. 22; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. The power duo of Jimmy Smith, former frontman for The Gourds, and all-around bluesman Pat McKay.
Megs McLean
•Friday, Nov. 22; Saturday, Nov. 23; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Cory Peterson Band
•Saturday, Nov. 23; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Eastern Oregon band plays country favorites.
Sam Densmore
•Saturday, Nov. 23; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland-based singer-songwriter-producer offers up folk, Americana, alternative and acoustic rock.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Shrek: The Musical”
•Nov. 14-16 & 21-23; 7:30 p.m.
•Nov. 16-17 & 23-24; 2:30 p.m.
•BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton
www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
$20/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students. College Community Theatre presents the popular musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film. No children under 3 admitted. (541-215-9917).
“The Hamlet Thrill-Ma-Geddon”
•Nov. 15-16 & 22-23; 7 p.m.
•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
$5/adults, $4/seniors, $2/students. Hermiston High School presents the comedy by playwright Don Zolidis featuring musical numbers, backup dancers and zombie battles (541-667-6036).
Family Movie Day
•Saturday, Nov. 16; 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
Free admission. “The Lion King.” Concessions available (no outside food). Bring your own seating.
“The Nutcracker”
•Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6; 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7; Sunday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m.
•Bob Clapp Theatre at BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
$8/adults, $4/children under 12. Pendleton Ballet Theatre under the direction of Julie Sneden Carlson presents the holiday favorite. Advance tickets highly recommended, which are available Nov. 19 & 26, 5-7 p.m.; and Nov. 23 & 30, 10 a.m.-noon at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. (970-261-5331).
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “Shrek: The Musical” (November), “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) via www.ticketmaster.com at Toyota Center, Kennewick.
