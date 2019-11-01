FESTIVALS
Pendleton Leather Show
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
Free. Craftsmen and vendors highlighting leather works. Register online or at the door for a chance to win door prizes and $100 in “leather bucks.” Concessions available for purchase.
Fall Release Weekend
•Nov. 1-3
•Various wineries in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area
Some events free. Cellar doors are open and new releases are available for tasting. Celebrate with special pours, winemaker dinners, live music and more.
Echo Corn Maze K9 Days
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 1-5 p.m.
•100 N. Dupont St., Echo
$10/general; free/ages 2 and younger; $12/day pass; $1/ticketed attractions. Last day at the Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch invites people to bring their well-behaved dog on a leash for canine fun. Wish list items accepted for PAWS (call/text 509-528-5808).
Hermiston USO Night
•Saturday, Nov. 9; 7-10 p.m.
•Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston
$10/donation benefits American Legion Post #37. Kick up your heels with Big Band music, dancing contests, drawings, awards, finger foods, punch and coffee. People are encouraged to dress up in ’40s attire (541-571-5816).
Pendleton WinterFest
•Friday, Dec. 6; 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m.-2p.m.
•Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate
$40/evening gala (tickets now on sale), free/Family Day. (541-276-5121). Gala event includes dinner, dancing live/silent auctions of holiday decor. Family Day offers a chance to view trees and engage in holiday activities.
Hermiston Festival of Trees
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; noon-4 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$40/evening gala event (tickets go on sale Nov. 4), suggested donation/Family Day.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon”
•Thursday, Nov. 7; 4:30-6:30 p.m., opening reception
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features an exhibition of prints made at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts in Mission. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs Nov. 7-Dec. 5.
“Timber Culture”
•Friday, Nov. 8; opens
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs Nov. 8-Dec. 31.
MUSIC
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin tunes from 1984.
Notorious 253
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Ezza Rose Band
•Thursday, Nov. 7; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland band plays rock, dream-rock, soul-rock and pop.
Piano Recital - Simon Karakulidi
•Friday, Nov. 8; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. The Russian pianist will play works by Liszt, Schubert and Franck.
Hair Nation
•Friday, Nov. 8; Saturday, Nov. 9; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
“Symphonic Shenanigans”
•Sunday, Nov. 10; 2 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
$25/adults, $20/seniors, $15/students, $65/family of four. Presented by the Oregon East Symphony, program features Simon Karakulidi through Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars program. Also, a performance of “Shenanigan” by American-Canadian-Hungarian composer Kati Agócs.
NIGHT LIFE
Ordnance Brewing 5-year Anniversary Party
•Saturday, Nov. 2.; 4-8 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. It’s time to celebrate. Food available for purchase, including Lopez BBQ.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
Cornhole Tournament
•Friday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 9, noon
•Maxwell Pavilion., 255 S. First Place, Hermiston
No cover. Purse is $3,500 with Friday singles ($20 entry fee); Saturday doubles ($40 entry fee) (541-561-1047, 541-561-6160).
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Food Drive Movie
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free with nonperishable food donations. View “Elf” or “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
Free with nonperishable food donations. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” with lights up a little and volume down.
“The Hamlet Thrill-Ma-Geddon”
•Nov. 15-16 & 22-23; 7 p.m.
•Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
$5/adults, $4/seniors, $2/students. Hermiston High School presents the comedy by playwright Don Zolidis featuring musical numbers, backup dancers and zombie battles (541-667-6036).
Family Movie Day
•Saturday, Nov. 16; 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
Free admission. “The Lion King.” Concessions available (no outside food). Bring your own seating.
HOT TICKETS
•Terry Fator - singer, comedian, ventriloquist & celebrity impressionist (18+ Nov. 3; $20-$50) via www.ticketmaster.com at Legends Casino, Toppenish, WA.
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) via www.ticketmaster.com at Toyota Center, Kennewick.
