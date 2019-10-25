PRE-HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Saturday, Oct 26
Devils & Demons Halloween Party
•9 p.m.; Wildhorse Sports Bar
•off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
No cover. Wear a devil/demon-themed costume for a raffle ticket for a chance to win $500. Live music by The Hellcats.
Pheasant Costume Party
•9 p.m.; The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill,
•149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. DJ Diego, drink specials, prizes, treats and costume party.
Joker and Jester Comedy Tour
•6:30-10 p.m.; 40 Taps
•337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
$15/presale, $20/door. Join in for a night of laughs and a fundraiser for Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS). Live/silent auction, 50:50, mystery balloon pop and a dog toy comedy toss. info (541-246-6772).
FESTIVALS
Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
•Tuesday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m.; Fridays, 2-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
•100 N. Dupont St., Echo
$10/general; free/ages 2 and younger; $12/day pass; $1/ticketed attractions. Also the Field of Screams Corn Maze Path is $12 on Oct. 26 and 31 from 7-9 p.m. Also, Echo Corn Maze K9 Days is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1-5 p.m. Bring your well-behaved dog on a leash for canine fun. Wish list items accepted for PAWS (call/text 509-528-5808).
Altrusa Food Truck & Auction Extravaganza
•Saturday, Oct. 26; 5 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$20. Tickets are available from Altrusa members or the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce. Bring money for food truck fare. Event also features live/silent auction, wine and beer tasting, live entertainment, a raffle for a chance to win a $2,000 Visa card and a 50-50 cash drawing.
Fall Release Weekend
•Nov. 1-3
•Various wineries in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area
Some events free. Cellar doors are open and new releases are available for tasting. Celebrate with special pours, winemaker dinners, live music and more.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“This Good Land: Contemporary Native Artists from Oregon”
•Thursday, Nov. 7; 4:30-6:30 p.m.-opening reception
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features an exhibition of prints made at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts in Mission. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Dec. 5.
“To Grandmother's House”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the “folk surrealism” artwork of Erika Rier. Also, photography of Anne Sump and Julie Muller on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through Oct. 26.
“Timber Culture”
•Friday, Nov. 8; opens
•Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., regular hours
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs Nov. 8-Dec. 31.
MUSIC
Hellcats
•Saturday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Purusa Acoustic
•Friday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland duo plays soul, alternative pop/rock and blues.
Notorious 253
•Friday, Nov. 1; Saturday, Nov. 2; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Ezza Rose Band
•Thursday, Nov. 7; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland band plays rock, dream-rock, soul-rock and pop.
Hair Nation
•Friday, Nov. 8; Saturday, Nov. 9; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
Cornhole Tournament
•Friday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 9, noon
•Maxwell Pavilion., 255 S. First Place, Hermiston
No cover. Purse is $3,500 with Friday singles ($20 entry fee); Saturday doubles ($40 entry fee) (541-561-1047, 541-561-6160).
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Eastern Oregon Film Festival
•Oct. 24-26
•Hq, 112 Depot St., La Grande
$55/festival pass; $10/individual film screenings & afterparties. In its 10th year, the festival includes 24 short films and 10 feature-length productions, and live music at evening events (director@eofilmfest.com).
Food Drive Movie
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
Free with nonperishable food donations. View “Elf” or “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
Sensory Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
Free with nonperishable food donations. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” with lights up a little and volume down.
Family Movie Day
•Saturday, Nov. 16; 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
Free admission. “The Lion King.” Concessions available (no outside food). Bring your own seating.
HOT TICKETS
•Terry Fator, singer, comedian, ventriloquist & celebrity impressionist (18+ Nov. 3; $20-$50) via www.ticketmaster.com at Legends Casino, Toppenish, WA.
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) via www.ticketmaster.com at Toyota Center, Kennewick.
