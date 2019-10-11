FESTIVALS
Boardman Quilt Show
•Friday, Oct. 11; Saturday, Oct. 12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St.
$4/admission. Quilt displays, raffle quilt, vendors and door prizes. To register a quilt, call Lila Killingbeck at 541-571-2576.
Project Community Connect & Veteran Stand Down
•Saturday, Oct. 12; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
Free. Veterans and those that are homeless or at risk of being homeless are invited to learn about available resources and receive on-site services. In addition, there will be numerous giveaways and lunch from Veg Out.
Fall Women’s Expo
•Saturday, Oct. 12; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Higher Power Fitness, 2120 N. First St., Hermiston
www.facebook.com/hermistonwarmingstation
Admission by donation for Hermiston Warming Station. The expo features home-based business products vendors, food and drinks (541-571-5691).
Oktoberfest Pendleton
•Saturday, Oct. 12; noon-9 p.m.
•Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
$15/includes event beer stein and two drink tokens; $5/designated drives and ages 13-20; free/12 and under. Features food and fun for all ages, live music and beer for adults.
Echo OktoberFest
•Saturday, Oct. 19; 3 p.m.
•Downtown Echo
$20/advance includes $5 bonus token (H&P Cafe, Columbia Bank, Community Bank, & Echo Ridge Cellars.). Beer & brats, burgers and dogs, wines and soda. Scary movies, pumpkin painting. Live music with Standard Deviation. (Mike Duffy 541-303-5730).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
Sharma Shields
•Monday, Oct. 14; 7:30 p.m.
•Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
Free. Eastern Oregon University presents the award-winning author as part of the Carl and Sandra Ellston Ars Literary Lecture Series (541-962-3633 or daxelrod@eou.edu).
“Between the Lines”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the work of Hillsboro artist Barbara Martin. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Oct. 24.
“To Grandmother's House”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the “folk surrealism” artwork of Erika Rier. Also, photography of Anne Sump and Julie Muller on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through Oct. 26.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Elwood & Henry in Oregon
•Saturday, Oct. 12; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Elwood Haney and David Henry team up to perform folk rock with a little bit of soul.
TBA
•Friday, Oct. 11; Saturday, Oct. 12; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Molly’s Revenge
•Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St.
$15. Celtic trio returns for fifth show at the arts center, offering an energetic performance.
The Hackles•Bart Budwig Fall Tour MMXIX
•Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. The sound engineer at Enterprise’s OK Theater brings his band to strum new Americana. Also, The Hackles celebrate the release of their second album.
The Wasteland Kings
•Thursday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. The La Grande-based band performs Americana and more.
Saintseneca
•Friday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. American folk-rock band from Columbus, Ohio.
Thrillride
•Friday, Oct. 18; Saturday, Oct. 19; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Heavy Diamond Ring
•Friday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Bringing folk-rock to fresh new heights.
Hellcats
•Friday, Oct. 26; Saturday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Toy Story 4”
•Friday, Oct. 18; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$4/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available for cash purchase. Film to be announced.
Eastern Oregon Film Festival
•Oct. 24-26
•Hq, 112 Depot St., La Grande
$55/festival pass; $10/individual film screenings & afterparties. In its 10th year, the festival includes 24 short films and 10 feature-length productions, and live music at evening events (director@eofilmfest.com).
HOT TICKETS
•Hells Bells (21+ Oct. 26, free Halloween concert & party); Urban Cowboy Reunion with Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee (21+ Nov. 23; $39-$59) via www.wildhorseresort.com at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
•Terry Fator: singer, comedian, ventriloquist & celebrity impressionist (18+ Nov. 3; $20-$50) via www.ticketmaster.com at Legends Casino, Toppenish, WA.
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) via www.ticketmaster.com at Toyota Center, Kennewick.
