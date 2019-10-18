FESTIVALS
Echo OktoberFest
•Saturday, Oct. 19; 3 p.m.
•Downtown Echo
$20/advance includes $5 bonus token (H&P Cafe, Columbia Bank, Community Bank, & Echo Ridge Cellars.). Beer & brats, burgers and dogs, wines and soda. Scary movies, pumpkin painting. Live music with Standard Deviation. (Mike Duffy 541-303-5730).
Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
•Tuesday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m.; Fridays, 2-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
•100 N. Dupont St., Echo
$10/general; free/ages 2 and younger; $12/day pass; $1/ticketed attractions. Also the Field of Screams Corn Maze Path is $12 on Oct. 19, 26 and 31 from 7-9 p.m. (call/text 509-528-5808).
Altrusa Food Truck & Auction Extravaganza
•Saturday, Oct. 26; 5 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
$20. Tickets are available from Altrusa members or the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce. Bring money for food truck fare. Event also features live/silent auction, wine and beer tasting, live entertainment, a raffle for a chance to win a $2,000 Visa card and a 50-50 cash drawing.
Fall Release Weekend
•Nov. 1-3
•Various wineries in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area
Some events free. Cellar doors are open and new releases are available for tasting. Celebrate with special pours, winemaker dinners, live music and more.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Between the Lines”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the work of Hillsboro artist Barbara Martin. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Oct. 24.
“To Grandmother’s House”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features the “folk surrealism” artwork of Erika Rier. Also, photography of Anne Sump and Julie Muller on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through Oct. 26.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Saturday, Oct. 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Last day.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest.
MUSIC
Thrillride
•Saturday, Oct. 19; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Charles Wood III w/James Dean Kindle
•Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Wood, a hand drum champion, sings/composes Cree-style round dance and powwow music. Kindle is a local musician who plays a variety of folk, Americana, alt-country and rock.
Heavy Diamond Ring
•Friday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Bringing folk-rock to fresh new heights (see music review, this page).
Hellcats
•Friday, Oct. 26; Saturday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Purusa Acoustic
•Friday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Portland duo plays soul, alternative pop/rock and blues.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
Cornhole Tournament
•Friday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 9, noon
•Maxwell Pavilion., 255 S. First Place, Hermiston
No cover. Purse is $3,500 with Friday singles ($20 entry fee); Saturday doubles ($40 entry fee) (541-561-1047, 541-561-6160).
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Toy Story 4”
•Saturday, Oct. 19; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$4/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available for cash purchase. Film to be announced.
Eastern Oregon Film Festival
•Oct. 24-26
•Hq, 112 Depot St., La Grande
$55/festival pass; $10/individual film screenings & afterparties. In its 10th year, the festival includes 24 short films and 10 feature-length productions, and live music at evening events (director@eofilmfest.com).
HOT TICKETS
•Terry Fator, singer, comedian, ventriloquist & celebrity impressionist (18+ Nov. 3; $20-$50) via www.ticketmaster.com at Legends Casino, Toppenish, WA.
•Hells Bells (21+ Oct. 26, free Halloween concert & party); Urban Cowboy Reunion with Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee (21+ Nov. 23; $39-$59) via www.wildhorseresort.com at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5; $40-$80) via www.ticketmaster.com at Toyota Center, Kennewick.
Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
