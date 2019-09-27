FESTIVALS
Oregon’s Alpenfest
•Sept. 26-29
•Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa Lake
www.oregonalpenfest.blogspot.com
Free/opening day & other activities; performances: $18-$20/adults, $9-$10/kids. Celebration of Swiss & Bavarian culture with polka music, folk dancing, alphorn blowing, Swiss yodeling, food and beverages.
Harvest Fest
•Saturday, Oct. 5; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Downtown Hermiston
www.facebook.com/hermistondowntown
Free. Entertainment, vendors, food booths and more.
Morrow County Harvest Festival
•Saturday, Oct. 5; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
Free. Local vendors, artisan crafters, food trucks, wagon rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, kids' games and more.
Hermiston Oktoberfest
•Saturday, Oct. 5; 6 p.m.
•Maxwell Pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston
No cover. Presented by Hermiston Brewing Co., & Nookie’s Restaurant, features music with Jessie Leigh, traditional German food, beers and lager, and a cornhole tournament with cash prizes (541-561-1047).
Boardman Quilt Show
•Friday, Oct. 11; Saturday, Oct. 12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St.
$4/admission. Quilt displays, raffle quilt, vendors and door prizes. To register a quilt, call Lila Killingbeck at 541-571-2576.
Oktoberfest Pendleton
•Saturday, Oct. 12; noon-9 p.m.
•Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
$15/includes event beer stein and two drink tokens; $5/designated drivers and ages 13-20; free/12 and under. Features food and fun for all ages, live music and beer for adults.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Between the Lines”
•Monday-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
•Betty Feves Memorial Gallery, BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
Free. Features the work of Hillsboro artist Barbara Martin. Gallery also open by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Runs through Oct. 24.
“Small Works Invitational”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features small works of 14 regional artists in the East Oregonian Gallery. Also, “One Summer (of Motherhood)” by Lori Sams is on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through Sept. 28.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Expertease Band
•Saturday, Sept. 28; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Cale Moon
•Saturday, Sept. 28; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hailing from the Tri-Cities, the Nashville recording artist hit the road several years ago in an RV continues to strum along the way.
Jamie & Luke
•Friday, Oct. 4; 6:30 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No cover. Eastern Oregon natives Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile perform blues and more.
Raucous
•Friday, Oct. 4; Saturday, Oct. 5; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Camp Crush
•Saturday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. New-wave pop duo from Portland.
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Oct. 5; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will the hits of Neil Diamond.
Elwood & Henry in Oregon
•Saturday, Oct. 12; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Elwood Haney and David Henry team up to perform folk rock with a little bit of soul.
NIGHT LIFE
Bingo Night
•Saturday, Sept. 28; 6 p.m.
•Neighbor Dudes., 405 N. First St. Suite 104, Hermiston
No cover. Enjoy an evening of bingo and beer.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Oct. 3, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Features SuLei Cellars.
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Cornhole Tournament
•Friday, Oct. 4; 5-7 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. (541-314-8720).
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Newsies”
•Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5 7:30 p.m.
•Sept. 28, Oct. 5; 2:30 p.m.
•Elgin Opera House, 104 N. Eighth St.
$8-$17. The Broadway musical is set in New York City and shares the story of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.”
“Murder Among the Mateys”
•Saturday, Sept. 28; 6 p.m.
•The Break House At Schoolhouse Village, SW Birch Street, Pilot Rock
$35/person, $60/couple. The interactive murder mystery presentation includes dinner and drinks. Reserve by Sept. 20 (541-975-4845).
“SAGE Movie event”
•Friday, Oct. 18; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$4/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available for cash purchase. Film to be announced.
HOT TICKETS
•Kings of Hip Hop with Tone Loc, Vanilla Ice, Biz Markie and Color Me Badd (18+ Oct. 4, $20-$45 via www.ticketmaster.com) at Legends Casino, Toppenish, WA.
•Hells Bells (21+ Oct. 26, free Halloween concert & party); Urban Cowboy Reunion with Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee (21+, Nov. 23, $39-$59 via www.wildhorseresort.com) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5, $40-$80 via www.ticketmaster.com) at Toyota Center, Kennewick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.