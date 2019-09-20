FESTIVALS
Farm to Junk
•Saturday, Sept. 21; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Downtown Hermiston
Free. Entertainment, vendors, food booths, vintage displays, FFA animal showcase and more.
Oregon’s Alpenfest
•Sept. 26-29
•Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa Lake
www.oregonalpenfest.blogspot.com
Free/opening day & other activities; performances: $18-$20/adults, $9-$10/kids. Celebration of Swiss & Bavarian culture with polka music, folk dancing, alphorn blowing, Swiss yodeling, food and beverages.
Hermiston Oktoberfest
•Saturday, Oct. 5; 6 p.m.
•Maxwell Pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston
No cover. Presented by Hermiston Brewing Co., & Nookie’s Restaurant, features music with Jessie Leigh, traditional German food, beers and lager, and a cornhole tournament with cash prizes (541-561-1047).
Oktoberfest Pendleton
•Saturday, Oct. 12; noon-9 p.m.
•Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
TBA. Features food and fun for all ages, live music and beer for adults.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Small Works Invitational”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features small works of 14 regional artists in the East Oregonian Gallery. Also, “One Summer (of Motherhood)” by Lori Sams is on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through Sept. 28.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Groove City
•Saturday, Sept. 21; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Night Heron w/ The Shivas
•Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Two Portland bands with Night Heron offering a slow jam and The Shivas serving up rock ‘n’ roll.
Billy Stoops
•Thursday, Sept. 26; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. La Grande-based band rocks Americana and more.
Holiday Friends
•Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. The Astoria-based band brings joyful pop and up-tempo melodies.
Expertease Band
•Friday, Sept. 27; Saturday, Sept. 28; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Jamie & Luke
•Friday, Oct. 4; 6:30 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo
No cover. Eastern Oregon natives Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile perform blues and more.
Camp Crush
•Saturday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. New-wave pop duo from Portland.
NIGHT LIFE
Beer and Bingo
•Saturday, Sept. 21; 6-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
’60s Night
•Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
•Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Dust off the bell bottoms and throw on some love beads. A DJ will spin all your favorite songs from the ’60s. Drink specials during the party.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Oct. 3, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Features SuLei Cellars.
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Cornhole Tournament
•Friday, Oct. 4; 5-7 p.m.
•Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman
No cover. (541-314-8720).
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Newsies”
•Sept. 20-21, 27-28, Oct. 4-5 7:30 p.m.
•Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5; 2:30 p.m.
•Elgin Opera House, 104 N. Eighth St.
$8-$17. The Broadway musical is set in New York City and shares the story of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.”
“Aladdin”
•Saturday, Sept. 21; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$4/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available for cash purchase. The 2019 release features Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.
“Murder Among the Mateys”
•Saturday, Sept. 28; 6 p.m.
•The Break House At Schoolhouse Village, S.W. Birch Street, Pilot Rock
$35/person, $60/couple. The interactive murder mystery presentation includes dinner and drinks. Reserve by Sept. 20 (541-975-4845).
“Toy Story 3”
•Friday, Sept. 27; 3 p.m.
•Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St.
www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary
Free. Movie & Snacks. View the animated movie featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Ned Beatty.
HOT TICKETS
•Kings of Hip Hop with Tone Loc, Vanilla Ice, Biz Markie and Color Me Badd (18+ Oct. 4, $20-$45 via www.ticketmaster.com) at Legends Casino, Toppenish, WA.
•Hells Bells (21+ Oct. 26, free Halloween concert & party); Urban Cowboy Reunion with Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee (21+, Nov. 23, $39-$59 via www.wildhorseresort.com) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
•Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Dec. 5, $40-$80 via www.ticketmaster.com) at Toyota Center, Kennewick.
