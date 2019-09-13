FESTIVALS
Pendleton Round-Up Week
•Sept. 7-14
•Multiple venues
Many activities free. In addition to rodeo action, the event features music, arts and craft vendors, an art show and sale, special pop-up vendors and more.
Farm to Junk
•Saturday, Sept. 21; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Downtown Hermiston
Free. Entertainment, vendors, food booths, vintage displays, FFA animal showcase and more.
Oregon’s Alpenfest
•Sept. 26-29
•Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa Lake
www.oregonalpenfest.blogspot.com
Free/opening day & other activities; performances: $18-$20/adults, $9-$10/kids. Celebration of Swiss & Bavarian culture.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
Vaunda Micheaux Nelson
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
•Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
•Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7-8:30 p.m.
•Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton
Free. Vaunda Micheaux Nelson, author of “Let ’Er Buck,” will sign her book and share about her writings.
Crow’s Shadow Open House
•Sunday, Sept. 15; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrew’s Road, Mission
Free. Tour the printmaking studio, view works in the permanent collection and enjoy coffee and pie.
“Small Works Invitational”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features small works of 14 regional artists in the East Oregonian Gallery. Also, “One Summer (of Motherhood)” by Lori Sams is on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through Sept. 28.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Austin Lindstrom
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 7-11 p.m.
•Sister’s Cafe, 308 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Former Pendleton High School steer wrestler and tie-down roper left the rodeo circuit in the dust to perform music.
Hyways
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. A new musical project of Mike Giacolino that mixes country and psychedelia with indie rock, folk and prog rock.
Santa Poco Band
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Live from the Leslie
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 8 p.m.; Stag Bar opens at 6 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$15/door. Features Federale w/Jenny Don’t & The Spurs. Also, J.D. Kindle will spin country classics after the show in the Stag Bar.
Summer Arts Classic
•Sunday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
$10/adults, free/youths & children. Regional musicians playing music of Bach, Bizet, Debussy, Leclair and Mozart.
Karyn Ann
•Wednesday, Sept. 18; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. The singer-songwriter draws comparisons to 1960s troubadours Bonnie Raitt and Carole King and modern artists like Adele and Brandi Carlile.
The Wasteland Kings
•Thursday, Sept. 19; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. La Grande-based band rocks Americana and more.
Groove City
•Friday, Sept. 20; Saturday, Sept. 21; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Night Heron w/ The Shivas
•Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Two Portland bands with Night Heron offering a slow jam and The Shivas serving up rock ’n’ roll.
Billy Stoops
•Thursday, Sept. 26; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. La Grande-based band rocks Americana and more.
Holiday Friends
•Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. The Astoria-based band brings joyful pop and up-tempo melodies.
Expertease Band
•Friday, Sept. 27; Saturday, Sept. 28; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Rodeo Fam Jam & Contestant’s After Party
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m.
•Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Two parties — one in the Pendleton Whisky Outdoor Party Pit and Honky Tonk Country Nights indoors — featuring two DJs.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Beer and Bingo
•Saturday, Sept. 21; 6-9 p.m. No cover
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
’60s Night
•Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
•Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Dust off the bell bottoms and throw on some love beads. A DJ will spin all your favorite songs from the ’60s. Drink specials during the party.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Newsies”
•Sept. 13-14; 20-21, 27-28, Oct. 4-5 7:30 p.m.
•Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5; 2:30 p.m.
•Elgin Opera House, 104 N. Eighth St.
$8-$17. The Broadway musical is set in New York City and shares the story of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.”
“Toy Story 2”
•Friday, Sept. 20; 3 p.m.
•Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St.
www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary
Free. Movie & Snacks. View the animated movie featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Kelsey Grammer.
“Aladdin”
•Friday, Sept. 20; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$4/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available for cash purchase. The 2019 release features Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.
“Murder Among the Mateys”
•Saturday, Sept. 28; 6 p.m.
•The Break House At Schoolhouse Village, SW Birch Street, Pilot Rock
$35/person, $60/couple. The interactive murder mystery presentation includes dinner and drinks. Reserve by Sept. 20 (541-975-4845).
HOT TICKETS
•Kings of Hip Hop with Tone Loc, Vanilla Ice, Biz Markie and Color Me Badd (18+ Oct. 4, $20-$45 via www.ticketmaster.com) at Legends Casino, Toppenish, WA.
•Hells Bells (21+ Oct. 26, free Halloween concert & party); Urban Cowboy Reunion with Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee (21+, Nov. 23, $39-$59 via www.wildhorseresort.com) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
