FESTIVALS
Pendleton Round-Up Week
•Sept. 7-14
•Multiple venues
Many activities free.
Oregon’s Alpenfest
•Sept. 26-29
•Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa Lake
www.oregonalpenfest.blogspot.com
Free/opening day & other activities; performances: $18-$20/adults, $9-$10/kids. Celebration of Swiss & Bavarian culture with polka music, folk dancing, alphorn blowing, Swiss yodeling, food and beverages.
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
“Small Works Invitational”
•Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features small works of 14 regional artists in the East Oregonian Gallery. Also, “One Summer (of Motherhood)” by Lori Sams is on display in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Runs through Sept. 28.
Crow’s Shadow Open House
•Sunday, Sept. 15; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrew’s Road, Mission
Free. Tour the printmaking studio, view works in the permanent collection and enjoy coffee and pie.
”A River Runs Through Us: The Art and Words of the Lostine”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph
Free. Exhibit highlights the wild watershed area, its inhabitants, the river, forests and alpine setting. Runs through Sept. 9.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes”
•Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. Features the artwork of 13 contemporary Native American artists — whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the exhibit is fiercely honest. Runs through Oct. 19.
MUSIC
Round-Up kick-off concert
•Saturday, Sept. 7; 7 p.m.
•Happy Canyon Arena, 1114 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton
$46-$150. Headliner is award-winning country musician Trace Adkins; with multi-genre artist Sunny Ledfurd opening. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater
•Saturday, Sept. 7; 7-10 p.m.
•Wesley Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Free. BJ the DJ will spin top tunes from 1979.
Cory Wilds Band
•Saturday, Sept. 7; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
J.D. Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys
•Wednesday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Local band rounding up musical entertainment.
Austin Lindstrom
•Thursday, Sept. 12; 6-10 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 13 & Saturday, Sept. 14; 7-11 p.m.
•Sister’s Cafe, 308 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Former Pendleton High School steer wrestler and tie-down roper left the rodeo circuit in the dust to perform music.
Misty Mouth
•Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Classically and garage-band trained, all have been playing in solo acts and bands since they were wee lads.
EOCenes
•Thursday, Sept. 12; Friday, Sept. 13; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
$12. Bluegrass group returns for annual Round-Up week shows. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Santa Poco
•Thursday, Sept. 12, Friday, Sept. 13; Saturday, Sept. 14; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Edmund Wayne
•Friday, Sept. 13; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages. Seattle-based band offers up alt-folk sounds.
Live from the Leslie
•Friday, Sept. 13; 8 p.m.; Stag Bar opens at 6 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$12/advance, $15/door. Features Red Shahan w/Denver. Plus after-party in the Stag Bar.
Live from the Leslie
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 8 p.m.; Stag Bar opens at 6 p.m.
•The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton
$12/advance, $15/door. Features Federale w/Jenny Don’t & The Spurs. Also, J.D. Kindle will spin country classics after the show in the Stag Bar.
Hyways
•Saturday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. All ages.
A new musical project of Mike Giacolino that pushes the boundaries of genres, seamlessly mixing country and psychedelia with indie rock, folk and prog rock.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Concert After Party
•Saturday, Sept. 7; 9 p.m.
•Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
No cover. After the Round-Up kick-off concert, head over to the Outdoor Party Pit with DJ Sovern-T.
Desert Sounds DJ
•Saturday, Sept. 7; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Music and drink specials.
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Flint’s After Party
•Monday, Sept. 9; Tuesday, Sept. 10; 9 p.m.
•Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
No cover. After the PBR, head over to the Outdoor Party Pit as Flint Rasmussen hosts with DJ Sovern-T.
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
“Toy Story”
•Friday, Sept. 13; 3 p.m.
•Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St.
www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary
Free. Movie & Snacks. View the animated movie that launched the series. Features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles and Jim Varney.
“Toy Story 2”
•Friday, Sept. 20; 3 p.m.
•Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St.
www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary
Free. Movie & Snacks. View the animated movie featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Kelsey Grammer.
“Aladdin”
•Friday, Sept. 20; 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21; 2:15 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman
$4/person, includes popcorn. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available for cash purchase. The 2019 release features Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.
“Toy Story 3”
•Friday, Sept. 27; 3 p.m.
•Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St.
www.facebook.com/umatillapubliclibrary
Free. Movie & Snacks. View the animated movie featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Ned Beatty.
HOT TICKETS
•Live from the Leslie: (Red Shahan w/Denver, Sept 13), (Federale w/Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, Sept 14) The Lodge, Pendleton. Tickets ($12-$17) via www.brownpapertickets.com
•Wildhorse concerts: Hells Bells (21+ Oct. 26, free Halloween concert & party) at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. www.wildhorseresort.com
——— Want to get your event listed in our calendar? Send information to community@eastoregonian.com, or c/o Tammy Malgesini, 333 E. Main Street, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
