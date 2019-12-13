FESTIVALS
Festive Christmas Light Display
•December, nightly
•S.E. Emigrant Ave./Ninth St., Pendleton
Free. Light show with a variety of Christmas music (tune into 89.3 FM on car radio) (541-966-0370).
Christmas Light Show
•Daily Dec. 4-31; 5-10 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road
Free. Light show accompanied by Christmas music (outdoor speakers on site or tune into 106.9 FM on car radio) (541-481-7243).
Pilot Rock Winter Festival
•Sunday, Dec. 15; 5-8 p.m.
•Downtown Pilot Rock
Free. Check out the community holiday spirit as judges (cash prizes for top 3) determine winners of lighting display (5-8 p.m.) and a light parade (6 p.m.), followed by a chili feed and hot chocolate in the council chambers.
Parade of Lights
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 6 p.m.
•Downtown Weston; Mini Park
Free. Tree lighting, light parade and singing of Christmas carols (541-720-1888).
ART, MUSEUMS & AUTHORS
First Draft Writers’ Series
•Thursday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free. Features Susan Kay Anderson (recent work can be found in Silver Needle Press, Panoply and Lily Poetry Review) and Althea Wolf (GED coach and language arts/science instructor for CTUIR Education). Concludes with short open mic sessions for audience members.
The Art of the Gift
•Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays; noon-4 p.m.
•Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Free admission. The East Oregonian Gallery features creative gifts, unique stocking stuffers, one-of-a-kind items. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Yellowstone in Winter”
•Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m-8 p.m., Friday/Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com
Free. Exhibit features the photography of Debbie McIntosh. Runs through Dec. 31.
“Timber Culture”
•Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
$10/adults, $9/senior citizens, $6/youths. A visual and interpretive look at the history of Oregon’s multicultural logging industry. Runs through Dec. 31.
Christmas Open House-Joy
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
•Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St.
www.facebook.com/frazierfarmstead
Free. Tour decorated Victorian home, listen to live music, enjoy homemade cookies and hot apple cider. make a tree ornament and shop for holiday gifts. (541-938-4636).
MUSIC
Cale Moon
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 6-9 p.m.
•The Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, 100 W. Highway 730, Irrigon
No cover. Nashville recording artist performs.
Brass Fire
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 7-10 p.m.
•Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Features regional horn band, playing Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul and rock.
Holiday Music Festival
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 7:30 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
$25/adults, $20/seniors, $15/students, $65/family of four. The Oregon East Symphony presents an ecumenical celebration of the holidays through song featuring several community ensembles. (541-276-0320).
Decade X
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Jill Cohn
•Thursday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Seattle-based singer-songwriter offers personal reflections and contemplations on domestic violence and vanishing rain forests.
Nuketown
•Friday, Dec. 20; Saturday, Dec. 21; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
Cale Moon
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 6-9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Nashville recording artist performs, followed by an ugly sweater party.
Imperial Twang
Saturday, Dec. 21; 8 p.m.-midnight
Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Local favorites perform alt-country and rock music at their 14th annual holiday event.
GP Christmas Extravaganza
•Sunday, Dec. 22; 4-9 p.m.
•Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton
No cover. Hosted by James Dean Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys, amp up your holiday spirit with tunes of the season and more.
Shanks Pony
•Friday, Dec. 27; Saturday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m. No cover
•Wildhorse Sports Bar, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off I-84 Exit 216, Mission.
NIGHT LIFE
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Saturdays; 7 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
Saturday Night Trivia
•Saturdays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
Free. Show what you know for fun and prizes.
Christmas Sweater Grand Prix
•Saturday, Dec. 14; noon-9 p.m.
•Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Mosey on in and show off your Christmas sweater for a chance to win gift cards — $100 for first, second, $50 and third, $25. Also, Christmas movies will be playing on the big screen (free hot cocoa and popcorn) and a cake walk for kids.
Ugly Sweater Party
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 9 p.m.-close
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
No cover. Don your ugly sweater, grab a bite to eat and chill before the last minute Christmas rush hits. Come early to hear Nashville recording artist Cale Moon.
Music & Dinner
•Sunday, Dec. 15; 4-7 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
$60/person. Enjoy wine social with hors d’oeuvres, a prime rib dinner and dessert by Alexander’s Chocolaterie. Music by Jamie Nasario and Luke Basile. (541-376-8100).
Brews & Brains Trivia Night
•Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7-9 p.m.
•40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton
No cover. Grab your friends and quench your thirst for knowledge for a chance to win prizes. (541-612-8559).
Karaoke Party
•Wednesdays & Thursdays; 9 p.m. No cover.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wino Wednesdays
•Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
•Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St., Echo
Karaoke at the Packard
•1st/3rd Wednesday, 9 p.m.-midnight
•The Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton
No cover.
Thirsty Thursdays
•Third Thursday; 6 p.m.
•Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
No cover. Hosts a local brewery offering tastings and food pairings.
Karaoke
•Thursdays, 9 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Wine tasting
•Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
•Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Karaoke w/DJ David
•Fridays; 8 p.m.
•Riverside Sports Bar, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla
DJ and dancing
•Fridays, 8 p.m.
•The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston
Karaoke
•Fridays; 9 p.m.
•Midway Tavern, 1750 N. First St., Hermiston
First Thursday Wine Tasting
•Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7 p.m.
•The Gathering Place at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston
Free. Featured winery or cellar TBA
THEATER, STAGE, FILM & LECTURES
Sensory-Friendly Movie
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 10:30 a.m.
•Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theater Lane
www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty
$6. In conjunction with The Arc Umatilla County, sensory-friendly screening of “Jumanji: The Next Level” or “Frozen 2” with lights up a little and volume down.
Christmas Movie Marathon
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
•Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395
Free admission. For movie times, see posting at community center or call 541-667-5018. Concessions available; also cookie decorating for $1 each. Bring your own seating.
“Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
•Saturday, Dec. 21; 1:15 p.m.
•Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton
Free. Children under 5 need to be accompanied by an older sibling or adult. Includes free popcorn and refreshments.
HOT TICKETS
•College Community Theatre-Blue Mountain Community College: “The Sound of Music” (February), and “The Two Gentleman of Verona” (May) individual performances and season tickets available via www.collegecommunitytheatre.com
•“The Juice Joint is Jumping!” (Dec. 31, $40-$70), at Schoolhouse Village in Pilot Rock. Reserve tickets for the murder mystery dinner theater (541-975-4845 or 541-970-4622).
