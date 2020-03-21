With the restriction of public gatherings because of COVID-19, the entertainment calendar is suspended until further notice.
If musicians, authors and other artists are doing something special on their websites or social media pages that others might enjoy viewing, shoot us an email. Please include all relevant details, including a brief description of what you are doing, a little biographical information about you and your music/art form, contact information and your web address (or social media account URL) where people can find you.
The current deadline for entertainment page information is Wednesdays at noon. For more information, contact Tammy Malgesini at community@eastoregonian.com or call 541-564-4539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.