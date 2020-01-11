LA GRANDE — James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys are packing up their gear and heading to La Grande for a show that will feature a set with songs from The Cars.
The special show is being performed as a tribute to the punk-new wave band’s late frontman and songwriter, Ric Ocasek, 75, who died in fall 2019. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s death was attributed to cardiovascular disease.
The show is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. at hq, 112 Depot St., La Grande. Tickets are $5 at the door for the all-ages show.
The set will include some of The Cars’ most well-known numbers, like “Just What I Needed,” “Shake It Up,” and “Let The Good Times Roll,” as well as a few deep cuts.
James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys has been a Pendleton-based music institution for more than a decade. Frontman J.D. Kindle initially formed the band as a way to flesh out arrangements for a few of his original songs. He felt the name was fitting as the band’s roots are in Eastern Oregon.
“The boys weren’t that hot on it initially but I was pretty insistent,” Kindle said during a 2017 interview as the band was celebrating its 10th year. “We kept using the name, and it has stuck by now.”
The Playboys — Brian Baird, Adam Mack and Peter Walters — provide the musicianship that allows the band to effortlessly drift between psychedelic rock, laid-back country, punk, and jazz standards. Together, they have performed all across the Pacific Northwest in venues ranging from rodeo arenas, festivals and prisons to dive bars, weddings, skating rinks and concert halls.
The group has collaborated with the Oregon East Symphony on several occasions, and has appeared on Oregon Public Broadcasting, AM Northwest, Boise State Public Radio and as part of an ad campaign for Travel Pendleton. In addition, when arranging local gigs, they share stage time to further introduce other musicians to Eastern Oregon audiences.
In April 2018, Kindle and the Playboys released their fourth album, “Roaming Charges May Apply.” It was recorded at the historic OK Theater in Enterprise by Bart Budwig and co-produced by Thomas Paul, who often plays with the band. Walters refers to the Boise-based musician as the group’s unofficial fifth member.
Home to the Eastern Oregon Film Festival, hq is a creative, mixed-use venue in the heart of downtown La Grande. For more information about the La Grande show or venue, contact lagrandehq@gmail.com, 541-962-5799 or visit www.lagrandehq.com. For more about the band, visit www.jamesdeankindle.com or search Facebook.
