LA GRANDE — Photography, collage, painting and installation art are featured in a capstone exhibition at the Nightingale Gallery.
“Intersections” features the works of Audrey Lind, Berenice Chavez Meraz, Haley White and Tanisha Willis. Each artist's work explores emotions and relationships through the human figure.
The exhibit’s opening reception is Friday, April 26 from 6-8 p.m. in the gallery, located in Loso Hall on the La Grande campus of Eastern Oregon University. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through May 10.
For more information, contact gallery director Cory Peeke at cpeeke@eou.edu or 541-962-3584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.