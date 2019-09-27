LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Film Festival is gearing up for its 10th annual event Oct. 24-26 in La Grande.
The festival was named to MovieMaker magazine’s top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World in 2017. The recognition included a description of the festival as “an experience” for both filmmakers and guests.
The accolades didn’t seem to impress owners of the Granada Theatre — the venue had hosted the festival’s feature-length films for the past nine years — which severed ties with the festival earlier this year. However, the show will go on.
Festival director Christopher Jennings, a 1998 Pendleton High School graduate, said festival screenings will be held at Festival Hq, Wine Down, and Beckie’s Studio of Dance, all within shouting distance in the 100 block of Depot Street. A special Friday night screening of “I am Human” will be shown at Eastern Oregon University’s McKenzie Theatre. The sci-fi documentary by Taryn Southern and Elena Gaby explores the co-evolution of humans and technology.
Other screening highlights include Milena Pastreich’s “Pigeon Kings.” The opening night film documents a group of men in South Central Los Angeles who train pigeons for the competitive sport of Avian Acrobatics. The festival’s closing night features Adam Khalil and Bayley Sweitzer’s haunting and inspiringly imaginative “Empty Metal.” The festival features 24 short films and 10 feature-length productions in the narrative, documentary and experimental formats.
In addition to official selection screenings, Jennings said EOFF will host a screening block featuring “The Best of Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival,” which is presented by The Northwest Film Center in Portland. Also, a special event is slated for Saturday that showcases the work of a local filmmaker who took part in EOFF’s filmmaker Project Sponsor Program. The “silent film” tells the story of a woman who receives troubling news about her apathetic boyfriend, which forces her into a critical decision. Director Benjamin Morgan’s short film stars local actors Jocelyn Berado and Gregory Rawlins. A Q&A session will follow.
EOFF also includes a full slate of after-party music events, which will be held at Hq each evening. Musical acts include Seattle’s “Truck-stop rock” Sons of Guns, a pair of Portland-based acts, including experimental duo Methods Body and the Spaghetti Western rock ’n’ roll seven-piece ensemble, Federale. Also amping up the party will be Boise-based folk-rocker Nick Delffs and Sun Blood Stories, a psych-rock trio, who also hail from Boise.
Festival passes are $55, which provide entry into all screening events and after-parties. General admission is $10 at the door for each screening or after-party — if capacity allows. For more information, including a schedule and descriptions of all the films, or to purchase a pass, visit www.eofilmfest.com. For questions, email director@eofilmfest.com.
