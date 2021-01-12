PENDLETON — A writer who sees both poetry and journalism as essential in reporting on the world and witnessing the human condition will be featured at the First Draft Writers’ Series on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Pulitzer Prize finalist and poet Don Colburn will headline the event, followed by Open Mic. The Zoom gathering begins at 5:30 p.m., and anyone can request an invitation at director@pendletonarts.org.
The First Draft Writers’ Series, hosted by the Pendleton Center for the Arts, is one of the local events that’s made a smooth transition to an online format, attracting a broader audience than the in-house version was able to reach.
“To have community members who have moved away able to join us gave the December event the feeling of a happy reunion,” said PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour. “Not only were people glad to see the faces of fellow local literary arts enthusiasts on their screen, we had long-time patrons from Portland and even Kauai join in.”
Colburn is a longtime newspaper reporter who did not start writing poems until he was nearly 40. During a 33-year career as a reporter, he worked for four newspapers, including The Washington Post and The Oregonian. He is the author of five poetry collections, all published as a result of winning or placing in national manuscript competitions. His newest volume, "Mortality, with Pronoun Shifts," won the 2018 Cathy Smith Bowers Chapbook Contest. His poems have appeared in more than a dozen anthologies and in numerous magazines.
A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Amherst College, Colburn has an MA in journalism from American University and an MFA from the Warren Wilson College Program for Writers. His writing honors also include the Discovery/The Nation Award, the McGinnis Award, the Duckabush Prize for Poetry and the Blethen Award for Distinguished Newspaper Reporting.
Colburn happened to be on the flight that Captain Sullenberger landed on the Hudson River in 2009. His poem, "In The Unlikely Event of a Water Landing," can be found at http://doncolburn.net/because/unlikely.html.
In the past eight years PCA’s First Draft Writers’ Series has welcomed more than 75 nationally-known writers to the stage, including several state poet laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners. Local writers, including those just beginning, are invited to read their own 3-5 minute readings during Open Mic, following the featured author. The event is made possible by generous local donors. More information about the First Draft Writers’ Series is available at pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-310-7413.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.