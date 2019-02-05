ENTERPRISE — Before Ursula K. Le Guin began writing her classic novel, "A Wizard of Earthsea," she created the world of Earthsea in her mind, drawing a map of all the islands and villages in the book. Now you can build a world of your own too.
Join friends, family, and neighbors and play the popular game "Settlers of Catan" during Fishtrap's Big Read Game Night. The event is Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Range Rider Tavern, 107 N.W. First St., Enterprise.
In this fun and interactive world building game, you’ll build cities and towns, trade resources with each other, and try to be the first to accumulate enough points for a win. Experienced players and newcomers welcome. Bring your own board if you have one, or join in on a game. The event is appropriate for ages 8 and up, and families are encouraged to bring along younger players.
The Big Read Game night is one of six weeks of events celebrating the novel "A Wizard of Earthsea," cited as “the best young adult novel of all time” by Entertainment Weekly. Other Big Read events include a movie night featuring the Disney film "Brave," book discussions, special guests, and a Wizard’s Feast Finale on March 19. All events are free and open to the public.
The Big Read broadens our understanding of the world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Every winter, Fishtrap celebrates one great work of literature by providing events, discussions, and free books to Wallowa County schools, libraries, and community members. The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is supported locally by neighborhood businesses and individual donations. Special thanks to community sponsors Community Bank, Pacific Power, and the Oregon Arts Commission.
Learn more about "A Wizard of Earthsea," Ursula Le Guin, and The Big Read at fishtrap.org.
