ENTERPRISE — The upcoming Fishtrap Fireside features longtime friends Rick Bombaci and Sara Miller, as well as Enterprise High School student Nodya Papineau.

The free monthly event showcases Wallowa County writers. In addition, audience members will have an opportunity to read from their works during an open mic. The event is Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Fishtrap, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. Light refreshments will be available.

Bombaci, who grew up in rural Connecticut, lived briefly in Portland before moving to Wallowa County. He has had various jobs, including with the United States Forest Service, a waiter, a bicycle mechanic, a high school teacher, a computer consultant and a grant writer.

Miller appreciates the opportunity to experiment creatively at Fishtrap. She writes poetry and creative non-fiction.

An aspiring poet, Papineau has participated in various Fishtrap programs for students and young writers. This will be her first time reading at a Fishtrap Fireside.

For more information, contact Mike Midlo at mike@fishtrap.org, 541-426-3623 or visit www.fishtrap.org.