ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap Fireside starts off the new year with two Wallowa County locals and a special guest from Union County.
People are invited to find a seat by the fire and hear readings from Moll McCarty, Ralph Swinehart and Nate Lowe, Eastern Oregon University’s dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
“Fishtrap has developed a unique partnership with EOU through Fishtrap College and Summer Fishtrap” said Mike Midlo, Fishtrap program manager. “It’s an honor to introduce Nate to the Fireside audience and have him read.”
The free event is on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at Fishtrap, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. An open mic follows where audience members have a chance to get up to the podium and share their stories.
Fishtrap Fireside is a free monthly event for Wallowa County writers to read and share their work. The program takes place the first Friday of the month October through April. For more information, contact Midlo at mike@fishtrap.org, 541-426-3623 or visit www.fishtrap.org.
