ENTERPRISE — The public is invited to find a seat by the fire and listen to readings from Wallowa County residents Lorna Cook, Nodya Papineau, and Barrie Qualle.
The trio of authors are featured during the upcoming Fishtrap Fireside. The free event is Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. In addition, audience members will have an opportunity to read from their works during an open mic.
Cook, who is retired, is currently dabbling in writing. She has been published in “Equine Medicine,” “Bee Culture Magazine” and “Mushing Magazine.”
A 19-year-old Enterprise High School graduate, Papineau is studying English at Eastern Oregon University. She has a love for poetry, and has attended a few poetry workshops through Fishtrap.
Qualle is the author of “Out’A the West,” stories of 20th century farming and cattle ranching, and writes a column for the Wallowa County Chieftain.
Fishtrap Fireside is the first Friday of the month October through April. For more information, contact Midlo at mike@fishtrap.org, 541-426-3623 or visit www.fishtrap.org.
