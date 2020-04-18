JOSEPH — Join Fishtrap online for an evening of poetry and conversation with Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford. Log on to Fishtrap’s Facebook Page on Tuesday, April 28 at 5 p.m. for "An Evening of Poetry and Conversation with Kim Stafford."
Kim will share some of his Oregon poems, and answer questions about how the practice of writing can make life more emotionally open during this difficult time.
Kim Stafford is the founding director of the Northwest Writing Institute, and co-founder of Fishtrap. He is the author of a dozen books of poetry and prose, including "Having Everything Right: Essays of Place in 1986," and the new poetry collection "Wild Honey, Tough Salt: Poems, in 2019." He has taught writing in schools, colleges, meadows, forests, and in Assisi, Glasgow, and a remote village in Bhutan.
In May 2018, Gov. Kate Brown appointed him as Oregon's ninth poet laureate. He is now writing a poem every day on the subject of COVID-19 and how it affects our communities.
Fishtrap began in 1988 with help from the Wallowa Valley Arts Council, Wandschneider, Stafford and Alvin Josephy, the famous journalist and historian of the American West. It has since grown and added programs, writing classes, lecture series and youth programming to further the mission to promote "clear thinking and good writing in and about the West." For more information, visit www.fishtrap.org.
