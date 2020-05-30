ENTERPRISE — Flora School will be streaming its annual School Days celebration on June 6 over Facebook to several pages, including its own Virtual School Days 2020 group page. The annual event showcasing pioneer arts and crafts at the historic Flora School building was canceled as an in-person event due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 virus.
Nathan Thompson, Flora School Education Center board member from Walla Walla, Washington, will be streaming the event live over Facebook to the following pages: Flora School Education Center, Rusty Hammer Forge, Blue Mountain Blacksmith Guild, and Rusty River Forge and Burners.
You may also view the individual demonstrators from the Virtual School Days 2020 group page on Facebook. On Facebook, search for Flora School Education Center, click Like and Follow, click on Groups, ask to join the FSEC Virtual School Days 2020 group, and watch at your own leisure.
For viewers that do not have a Facebook page, Thompson will also be livestreaming to the Flora School Education Center website at floraschool.org. You may also ask questions of the demonstrators during the live feeds.
Narration of the demonstrations will start at 9:45 a.m. on the following schedule:
10 a.m. — Treadle Sewing Machine: Schoolhouse Quilt Blocks by Nickie Sanchez from FSEC Schoolhouse Quilters, San Diego, California (six hours); Coffee Roasting: Sarah Thompson from Cast Iron Coffee, Walla Walla, Washington (one hour); Alpaca Care: Nikki Riley from Pacs and Chicks, Walla Walla (one hour); Leather Craft: Cutting Laces for Moccasins and Pouches: Rene Challis from Moccasin Lady, Troy, Oregon (one hour); Blacksmith: Fire Place Set by Justin Riley from Riley River Forge, Walla Walla (two hours); Herbalism: Foraging for Wild Edibles by David Spurlock from Youtube Channel: D spurvival, Walla Walla (two hours, then two hours with usage at 1 p.m.); Beginning Bladesmithing: Blacksmith Knives by Mike Rowley from Ugly Pug Forge, Enterprise, Oregon (two hours).
11 a.m. — Cooking with Cast Iron: Dan Thompson from North End Crossing, Flora, Oregon (two-plus hours); Stained Glass: Robert Ridinger, Pomeroy, Washington (two hours).
12 p.m. — Seeding the Past: Laura Wisdom from Pleasant Views by Laura, Portland, Oregon (one hour); Harnessing the Future: Brian Cook from Equine Elegance, Hermiston, Oregon (two hours).
1 p.m. — Herbalism: Usage and Preparation of Wild Edibles: David Spurlock from Youtube Channel: D spurvival, Walla Walla (two hours, see foraging above); Colonial Blacksmithing: Strap Hinges by David Roeder from Custom Knives by David Roeder J.S., Tri-Cities, Washington (three hours).
2 p.m. — Longarm Sewing Machine: Vanessa Thew Thompson from North End Crossing, Flora (two hours).
3 p.m. — Cowboy Boots: Crimping Vamps by Morgan Buckert from www.morganbuckert.com, Blaine County, Idaho (one hour).
Any monetary donations made during Virtual School Days will be donated to food banks located close to the volunteer demonstrators. Visit the website at floraschool.org and click on the Donations button. Paypal is not charging fees at this time due to the virus.
