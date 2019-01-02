The Nightingale Gallery ushers in 2019 with “Form and Figure,” featuring the work of husband and wife duo Michael and Aneka Ingold of Tampa, Florida.

The exhibition opens with an artists’ reception Friday, Jan. 11 from 6-8 p.m. in the gallery, which is located in Eastern Oregon University’s Loso Hall. In addition, the artists will present a public talk about their work Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in Badgley Hall’s Huber Auditorium. Both events are free and open to the public.

Although somewhat disparate in their approaches, the couple shares a common vision in pursuing the perception and illusion of space and linear perspective.

Aneka’s artwork consists of ambiguous narratives combining flat color and pattern with realism. She specializes in mixed media techniques, combining drawing and painting processes. Her complex environments invites viewers to explore both the artifice of her constructed settings and the authenticity of the emotive quality of the figures in her allegorical worlds. Aneka aims to create both synchronizations as well as contradictions between realistic figures and planer environments.

Michael’s work is focused on the intersection of two-dimensional and three-dimensional media utilizing both traditional forms of woodworking and painting as well as contemporary digital fabrication and design methods. His pieces implore the viewer to allow the minimalist forms in his work to speak for themselves. The simple structures have a reality of their own and do not need to directly imitate the real world. The medium and the form of the work is the authenticity, exuding order, geometry and harmony.

“Both our methodologies challenge the viewer’s awareness of two-dimensional and three-dimensional perception,” said Aneka. “And we hope to transform the audience’s experience and understanding of their surroundings.”

Gallery hours are Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through Friday, Feb. 8. For more information, contact gallery director Cory Peeke at cpeeke@eou.edu, 541-962-3584 or visit www.eou.edu/art.