MILTON-FREEWATER — The Watermill Winery will host an evening of music with Fork in the Road.
The duo of Mark Brown and Gary Romjue play classic hits on keyboard, guitar and fiddle. The event is Saturday, July 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Watermill Winery, 235 E. Broadway Ave., located next to Les Schwab in Milton-Freewater. There is no cover charge.
Also, during the 21-and-older event, people can purchase food from Haute Stuff Catering. Also available will be Watermill wines, cider from Blue Mountain Cider Company and other beverages from the area’s craft breweries.
For more information, contact Tristan at tristan@watermillwinery.com, 541-938-5575 or search Facebook.
