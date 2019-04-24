ECHO — Martin Gerschwitz, a multi-instrumentalist who plays across multiple genres, will perform a local concert.
From classical to psychedelic rock, the German-born musician also has performed with Eric Burdon and the Animals, Meat Loaf, Walter Trout Band, Lita Ford and more. Gerschwitz is known for his mastery of the keyboards and violin as well as his voice. Honing his classical training and rock influence to create his own style, Gerschwitz provides a versatile and unique experience for audiences.
Catch him in the cozy confines of Echo’s Sno Road Winery on Sunday at 4 p.m., 111 W. Main St. There is no cover charge. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 541-376-0421. For more about Gerschwitz, visit www.martingerschwitz.com.
