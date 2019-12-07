WALLA WALLA, Wash. — While it might not quite be “boughs of holly,” the Grand Hall at Fort Walla Walla Museum is decked out for the holidays.
Visitors are encouraged to drop in and get into the spirit of the season. Be sure to step inside the museum store, which features hundreds of local products, artisan goods, special publications and a number of new offerings for the holiday season. Admission is free to the store, so shoppers are invited to come in and browse — and maybe find a unique gift item for that hard to shop for person on your Christmas list.
Feelings of nostalgia can elicit memories of holidays past. To jumpstart a journey down memory lane, don’t forget to take a look at some of the new tin toys in the museum store.
Jennifer Pecora, the museum’s communications manager, shared that tin toys have been made since the mid-1800s. The lightweight material is both inexpensive and sturdy enough to maintain molded shapes. Similar cast-iron toys were produced from the late 1800s through the 1930s, however, their production declined during World War II because of the scarcity of iron.
Tin toys, Pecora said, continue to attract the attention of kids of all ages, as well as collectors. A variety of new and colorful tin toys are available in the museum store, including a boat that uses a small candle to light the boiler and power it through the water. A spinning ballerina, marching soldiers, Christmas ornaments and a wind-up woodpecker trick bank also are available.
In addition, handmade teddy bears and dolls, books, moccasin-making kits and more are sure to delight recipients on Christmas morning.
Also, the store carries a wide selection of new, used, and out-of-print books related to regional history, military topics, Native Americans, traditional crafts, agriculture, activity books and storybooks. And there’s a special section dedicated to local authors.
Visitors to the museum can still enjoy “Fantastic Finds: Treasures from the archives” until Dec. 31. The special exhibit, which runs through Dec. 31, showcases some treasures from the museum’s permanent collection.
The museum, which is on its winter schedule, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. It’s closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
General admission is $9, students and seniors pay $8, kids ages 6-12 are $4 and it’s free for children under 6. Also, in conjunction with the Blue Star Museum program, all active-duty military personnel and their families are always admitted free.
For more information, contact Pecora at 509-525-7703, jennifer@fwwm.org or visit www.fwwm.org.
