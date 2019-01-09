A trio of comics will take the stage during Melonville Comedy Festival.

The annual comedy show features headliner Reno Collier, featured comedian Andrew Rivers and emcee/show opener Thomas Nichols. The 21-and-older event is Friday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Advance tickets are $25 each at www.melonvillecomedyfestival.com, Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St.; or Last Chance Tavern, 240 S.W. 11th St. Premium seats are available for $35. The event will feature no-host food and bar from Midway.

A former physical education teacher, Collier will school audience members in laughter. Bolstered with a six-pack and a unique outlook on life, the funny-man first took the stage at an open mic at Punchline Comedy Club in Atlanta where he tended bar for extra cash.

Launching his career as a comedian, Collier began selling out comedy clubs and college campuses. He hit the road with Larry The Cable Guy in 2004. He’s also performed with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Ron White.

Rivers is a a storytelling comic who earns high praise from fellow comedians. Based out of Seattle, the comic was featured in the popular “Truth or Drink” web series from Buzzfeed and his DryBar Comedy Special has more than 10 million views. In addition, he’s been featured on NBC, FOX, and the Bob & Tom Radio Show and is a regular opening act for Christopher Titus.

Initially based in Dallas, Nichols now works out of Seattle. Topics include observations about everything from cartoons and broken families to missing pets.

With a deadpan and hilarious delivery, Nichols has been featured at the New York Finger Lakes Festival and was a finalist at the Denver Make Me Laugh Festival.

Melonville Comedy Festival began in the early 1990s as a fundraiser for the Umatilla County Fair. When the fair board discontinued sponsoring the event, Warren Smith took on the commitment to bring national comedy acts to Hermiston.

For more information contact Smith at 541-561-7488, melonvillecomedyfestival@gmail.com or search Facebook for “Melonville Comedy Festival.”