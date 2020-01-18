LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association kicks off the decade with a unique chamber series concert featuring musical selections from Tony award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown.
The event, which features vocalists Renee Wells (soprano) and Devin Frasier (tenor), will entertain audience members in an intimate home setting. The event is Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at 307 C. Ave., in La Grande. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
In the performance, Wells and Frasier will take on the roles of a married couple dealing with the circumstances of life. Selections are from Brown’s modern play that shares an emotional musical journey about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. While singing selections from the play, Wells and Frasier will delight the audience with the magic of telling a story through song.
Single tickets may be purchased at the door for $25 each. Also, Chamber Series season ticket passes for the remaining four performances may be purchased for $100 per person through the GRSA at P.O. Box 824, La Grande, OR 97850 or via www.granderondesymphony.org.
For more information, contact Alice Trindle at 541-805-5574, 541-519-7234 or grsymphony2@gmail.com.
