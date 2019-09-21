PENDLETON — A few musical acts from Portland are cruising into town on their way to the Modest Music Festival in Moscow, Idaho.
The special road trip stop features Night Heron (synth and slow guitar jam brings out the funk), Seance Crasher (synth+ guitar jams with soul) and The Shivas (explosive rock ’n’ roll dance party). The all-ages show is Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Then, on Friday, Sept. 27, Holiday Friends are sailing in from Astoria. The group offers up-tempo hooks with shining melodies — along with some tongue-in-cheek lyrics. That all-ages show also starts at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 541-276-1350 or visit http://greatpacific.biz.
