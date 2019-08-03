PENDLETON — West Virginia native Greg Blake’s powerful vocals are steeped in country heritage, developed from a lifetime of singing bluegrass, gospel, and country.
Blake, who has been nominated and won numerous Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America awards, returns for a performance in Pendleton. Joined by two regional favorites — Isaac Callender and Ellie Hakanson — the Greg Blake Trio will perform Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each.
A multi-instrumentalist, Callender specializes in American folk traditional music. He has toured across the country and internationally with musicians like April Verch and Jeff Scroggins. Hakanson, an Oregon native, was a 2016 Rockygrass Fiddle Champion, a 2016 Arizona State Fiddle Champion and a 2017 IBMA Momentum Award Nominee on fiddle and vocals.
In addition to recognition for his vocals, Blake has been given the nod for his phenomenal guitar playing. He has earned nine nominations and five consecutive wins as SPBGMA’s “Guitarist of the Year.”
Blake describes his music as “bluegrass and gospel from the hills of West Virginia to the mountains of Colorado.” The trio plays everything from traditional bluegrass favorites and vintage country to old-time music along with a sampling of original material. Three-part harmonies, spectacular instrumental abilities, and great songs make their shows a must see for any lover of quality acoustic music, said a press release from the arts center.
Tickets can be purchased via www.pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201. For more about Blake and his music projects, visit www.gregblakemusic.com.
