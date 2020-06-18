WASHINGTON, D.C. — National History Day® (NHD), the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), and the Smithsonian Learning Lab announced today 35 documentary films, produced by middle and high school students competing in the 2020 NHD National Contest, to be featured in an online showcase. The films were screened and selected by NMAAHC staff, and premiered Wednesday, June 17, as a special collection of the Smithsonian Learning Lab.
"Operation Firefly: The Barrier Breaking Battalion," a documentary by Helix School students Rylee Mann and Karalin Reynolds, was selected as one of the featured documentaries.
The 35 student films will be available to stream online for one week, June 17-24, via the Smithsonian Learning Lab at s.si.edu/NHDShowcase2020.
To be selected for the showcase, students needed to address topics and stories in their documentaries consistent with the mission of the NMAAHC. The ten-minute films also reflect the 2020 NHD theme, Breaking Barriers in History.
The documentary showcase was originally planned to be screened in the Oprah Winfrey Theater of the NMAAHC, but will now take place online because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
