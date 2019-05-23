HEPPNER — Chasing Ebenezer will kick off the monthly Music in the Park series in Heppner.
The free event is Sunday, June 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St. There is no admission charge. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a relaxing evening listening to folk-Americana music. A picnic meal will be available by donation to benefit the Hopeful Saints Ministry, a combined effort of Hope Lutheran Church and All Saints Episcopal Church.
For more information, contact the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
