PENDLETON — Admission is free at Heritage Station Museum the first Saturday of the month.
During the May 4 event the museum’s Julie Reese Room will feature a special exhibit by Anthony Bowman and Joe Ford. The one-day display features military items, many from World War II. People are encouraged to view the exhibit, which includes an opportunity to have discussions with other military enthusiasts and veterans.
Also, the May 7 Terrific Tuesday program features Robert Foxcurran, who will discuss the French-Canadians and Metis people, and their connection with the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The free program starts at 7 p.m.
Foxcurran is one of the authors of “Songs Upon the Rivers,” a 2016 book that explores the alliances between early French settlers and voyagers, and people of the indigenous nations. Foxcurran worked at Boeing for 30 years on a variety of military programs, including as a project historian. He was foreign industry liaison manager for NATO customer countries, including Canada, France, Germany and Norway.
Heritage Station Museum is located at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. It’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Shannon Gruenhagen at shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org, 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
