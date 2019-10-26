PENDLETON — Staff at Heritage Station Museum are excited about several upcoming events.
The public is reminded that Saturday, Nov. 2 is the Free First Saturday event. Everyone is invited to visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
Coming on the tail of that is the Terrific Tuesday program. Expect to hear some tall tales as Oregon author Rick Steber makes a presentation Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. about writing about the American West.
The Prineville-based writer received the prestigious Beverly Hills Book Awards three years in a row. With more than 40 titles under his belt, Steber has more than a million books in print. Steber is said to be a keen observer of the evolving American West and articulates these changes in prose that is boldly descriptive, invigorating and creative.
Also, on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4-6 p.m., the museum is hosting a Teacher’s Open House. All teachers in Umatilla County are invited to visit the museum for free and learn about its programs. The special open house provides a chance for teachers to provide feedback about the museum and its offerings. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP.
And on Saturday, Nov. 9, a ribbon-cutting event is planned at noon for a military tribute exhibit in the newly restored Signal House. In addition, a Quilts of Valor presentation is planned. Visitors will be able to check out the exhibit throughout the afternoon until 4 p.m.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $2 for students and free for kids 5 and under. Also, Umatilla County Historical Society memberships are available that provide free admission to the museum.
For more information, contact Shannon Gruenhagen at shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org, 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.