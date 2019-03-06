When Parkinson’s Disease started to challenge her active lifestyle, Carol Clupny didn’t merely sit down.
The Hermiston woman pushed herself to become even more active to combat the progression of the neurological disorder. She trekked more than 1,000 miles on pilgrimage trails in France and Spain. In addition, when Clupny read that bicycling helped mitigate symptoms of the disease, she started riding. She cycled across Iowa three times with the Pedaling for Parkinson’s Team.
In her memoir, “The Ribbon Of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Adventures with Parkinson’s Disease,” Clupny shares about her journey — including about a 2016 deep brain stimulation procedure that further slowed the advancement of symptoms. People are invited to meet Clupny during several upcoming book events:
•Thursday, March 21 from 4:30-6 p.m. at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
•Sunday, March 24 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
•Sunday, March 31 from 2:30-4 p.m. at St Francis Catholic Church, 722 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
•Monday, April 8 from 12:45-2 p.m. at Parkinson’s Disease Support Group at Samaritan Hospital, 801 E. Wheeler Road, Moses Lake, Washington.
•Thursday, June 20 from 7-8 p.m. at Broadway Books, 1714 N.E. Broadway St., Portland.
The book is available for presale prior to March 15 from the author by contacting ultreiabooks@gmail.com, via www.ultreiablog.org and at Broadway Books in Portland.
